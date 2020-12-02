Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on leg, Moises camps back to flick but misses.
19.5 overs (1 Run) This is worked to the leg side for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Some turn for Ravindra there. Lands it around off, it pitches and spins away. Aaron comes on the front foot to defend but ends up missing that one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to square leg for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended to point.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Finch gets down to sweep but does not time it well. Manages to get it to mid-wicket for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Lands a flat googly on middle, Aaron tucks it to cover-point.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, driven down back to the bowler.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, defended to point.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short on the pads, Moises goes back and taps it to fine leg for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Googly on middle, defended to the off side.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, pushed down to long on for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Top edged but safe! Full on middle, Aaron looks to go big over deep square leg again but ends up getting a top edge this time. It goes over the fielder inside the circle and falls short of the man in the deep. A single.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! To the shorter part of the ground. Finch gets to his 50 as well. Floated on middle and leg, Aaron Finch gets down and nails the sweep over deep square leg.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to the leg side where Jadeja gets there and stops it.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Finch looks to sweep but gets a top edge. It goes over the keeper and towards fine leg for two runs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, nudged to the off side for a quick single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, clipped to the on side for a dot.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Tosses it on the stumps, Aaron comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head, towards long on. It falls short ahead of the ropes. Shreyas gets to the ball and two taken meanwhile.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The line down the leg side is not helping India. On the pads, Finch sweeps it to the fine leg boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball on off and middle, Aaron comes down the track and looks to play it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side for a couple.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Aaron Finch sweeps this on the leg side for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Perhaps going down leg. Full and on the pads, Aaron looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but it is not entertained.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed to cover.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On off, flicked through square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Henriques looks to work it to short third man but fails to get it there.
15.1 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked back on the pitch.
