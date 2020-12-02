Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, pushed down to mid off for a single.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended to the off side.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 comes up for India. Kohli always encourages his younger plays to go for the attacking shot. Short ball, SI rocks back and pulls it wide of the man at fine leg for a boundary. That one traveled quickly.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, defended to the off side.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven down to sweeper cover for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Nothing results off the free hit. Short and outside off, Virat camps back and looks to pullt but he misses. Extra pace and bounce again there.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer hops and taps it through point for a single. He is getting some bounce there, Cameron Green. Ohh... No ball called for overstepping by the third umpire. Free Hit to follow.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, stroked to short mid-wicket.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed down the ground for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle, flicked in front of square on the leg side for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle and leg, glanced to square leg for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is a good player of spin. Short and wide outside off, Iyer goes back and guides it through the vacant backward point region for a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed to the left of Zampa. He dives there but fails to stop it. A single.
DRINKS! A very good passage of play and both sides will be satisfied withtheir performance so far. India, lost Dhawan in the Powerplay 1 but Gill and Kohli steadied the ship with a brisk 54-run stand. Just when it looked like the tourists were taking the grip of the game, Agar got rid of Gill.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered to third man for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven down to mid on.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point.
17.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! The extra bounce again. Shortish and outside off, Kohli looks to guide it to third man but ends up missing it.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, tapped back on the pitch. Extra bounce there for Cameron.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Kohli looks to play at it but gets beaten on account of the extra bounce there. Good bowling from Green.
Cameron Green is back. 2-0-18-0 for him so far.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover-point.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Iyer backs away and strokes it to cover.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Super V rocks back and taps it to square leg for a run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, flicked to short mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On off, glanced to square leg for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, pushed down to long off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to short fine leg for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? Shreyas Iyer it is.
Review time! Gill takes the review for a LBW decision against him. Right, what does technology say? No bat involved as Snicko shows a flat line. Ball Tracker is in, Wicket is Umpire's Call, so it will be out but India retain the review.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! He has to sit out now, Gill. And watch the game from the pavilion. Tossed up on the stumps, Shubman gets down to sweep. But he misses to get hit on the pads. Ashton Agar appeals for a LBW and the umpire concurs. Gill though has a chat with his skipper and takes it upstairs. Replays roll in. No bat and umpire's call means he will have to walk back. Out of the blue he plays that shot and got himself out there.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, tapped in front of square on the off side.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, shorter, nudged in front of square on the leg side for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler.
