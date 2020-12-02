Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, pushed down to long off for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, driven down to mid on.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter on middle, Moises rocks back and swings it through square leg. It was wide of Hardik who was at deep mid-wicket. Two taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, bunted down to long on for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, glanced down to long on for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length ball pitching around off and moving away a hint. Henriques looks to slash it through on the off side but misses. There is a an appeal from the bowler but nothing from the umpire. Kohli does not risk taking the review as they have already lost one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery pitching around off and it shapes away a bit. Moises keeps it out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Moises keeps it out.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Hit hard but straight to the fielder. Length ball outside off. Henriques cuts but finds Jadeja. Moises will be unhappy as that ball was there to be hit.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Moises pushes it to mid on.
DRINKS! Right then, looks like India are putting up a real competition here. They spilled a few opportunites earlier, and the man who was dropped, Aaron Finch, it still there. But they have got the big oak, their nemesis, Steven Smith. And that is mighty relief for India. But they should not slacken now as Finch has made them pay in the last couple of games and is very capable of doing so. They should net him as early as possible. Let's see how they strategize and go about after the break.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Henriques dabs it to point. Jadeja there gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the keeper's end as Henriques looks for a run. Moises is sent back byt his skipper, Jadeja misses his shy at the stumps and Henriques puts in a dive. Direct hit and Moises might have been in a world of trouble.
12.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Finch survives! It looked to be missing leg and it has indeed missed the leg pole. India lose one of their reviews. Floated delivery pitching on middle and turning back in. Finch looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. There is an appeal but the umpire is not interested. Kohli though has a word with his keeper and bowler and takes it upstairs. Replay rolls in and first it is confirmed there is no bat involved. Time for the Ball Tracker and it shows the ball is missing leg pole.
Review time! Virat Kohli has decided to signal the 'T' for an LBW against Finch. Looks like a risky call. Let's see what the replays have to say.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on off and middle. Henriques tickles it to square leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Finally Finch flicks it in the gap and gets a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Finch plays it to mid on.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Finch flicks it but cannot find the gap.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Finch flicks it but straight to mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven down to mid off for a dot.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aah... good shot. Full and outside off, Moises places it perfectly between point and cover-point and the ball races away for a boundary.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And he gets a four first ball. On the pads, drifting in, he flicks it away with ease to the fine leg boundary.
Moises Henriques is out in the middle. A promotion for him.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! All are going up in appeal. Big, big moment in the game. Steven Smith goes for just 7. Full and on the pads, Steven looked to tickle it down to fine leg but he has not got it as well as he would have liked. The ball takes a faint edge and goes to the left of KL. The Indian keeper moves there, takes it and appeals. Thakur follows him in the appeal too and they get their man.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to cover.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep square leg for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped through square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) He comes down the wicket again. Kuldeep bowls it short. Finch looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the body.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Aaron comes down the track and looks to glance it but misses to get hit on the pads.
10.2 overs (3 Runs) Short ball on the pads, Steven Smith rocks back and drags it wide of KL Rahul. The ball goes to the fine leg region for three. Yes, they run three.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Smudge comes down the track and flicks it to square leg.
