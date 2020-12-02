Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, clipped to mid-wicket again.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finch goes hard... is it big enough? All the way. Full and around off, Finch looks to drive it aerially over covers but gets a genuine outside edge. It ends up carrying all the way over deep cover. Would you believe that? Wow!
4.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for one.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This one is outside off, Marnus is in two minds. First he looks to play at it then, he drags his bat away late. Jasprit Bumrah though is pumped.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Screamer from Bumrah. Back of a length ball outside off, Marnus Labuschagne looks to play at it but is beaten comprehensively.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, punched to cover.
3.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for lbw but not given. Probably going down leg with the angle. Length ball on the middle pole line, Aaron comes down the track a little and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. An appeal follows but to no avail. Perhaps, the fact that he was down the track saved him as well.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off from around the wicket, blocked to mid on.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, driven to cover.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Short ball, AF swivels just a little and pulls it wide of mid on for a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, driven to cover.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Into the gap. Length ball around off, Labuschagne stands tall and punches it between cover-point and point for a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed wide of backward point for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, dabbed to the off side.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, defended to the leg side.
2.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good ball from Jasprit there. Good length ball around off, Aaron Finch looks to defend but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a back of a length, Marnus goes after it but fails to connect. Good ball from T Natarajan.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, swung away to fine leg for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, nudged to the off side.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome to international cricket, Natarajan. Short ball, Finch swivels and picks it up way early. Pulls and pulls it well over deep square leg for a maximum.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off again, Aaron comes down the track and drives it to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven down to mid off.
0.6 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Close again. On a good length around off, it pitches and jags back in. Labuschagne looks to drive but he ends up missing it thoroughly. Good start this for India. Just the 2 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (2 Runs) On the pads, Marnus clips it to backward square leg and takes a couple. He is up and running and so are Australia in the run chase.
0.4 over (0 Run) Short and around off, takes ML by surprise. He moves his body away from the line of the ball but manages to keep it out still.
0.3 over (0 Run) Again, great start from Jasprit Bumrah. On a good length around off, Marnus Labuschange looks to defend but gets beaten.
0.2 over (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Labuschagne looks to play at it but then gets beaten. Good bowling from Bumrah.
0.1 over (0 Run) Outside off to begin from Jasprit, Marnus taps it to point.
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 303, are 25/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.