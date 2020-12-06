Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) And just one more! 5 from the 10th over. Short and around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one. India need 109 more in final 10.
9.5 overs (1 Run) One more single. This is short and around off, Kohli goes back and forces it to deep cover for a run. Good start from Zampa so far. Just 4 from the over.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outisde off, Dhawan cuts and goes for the single as backward point makes a diving stop.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, punched down to long on for an easy single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up around off, Dhawan sweeps it towards deep square leg and gets off strike with a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, swept to short fine leg by Dhawan for no run.
Adam Zampa to bowl now.
8.6 overs (3 Runs) Three to end the over! Flat and on the pads, Dhawan nudges it past short fine leg. The fielder gives it a chase. The batters take three before the ball is returned to the keeper.
8.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! WIDE! Short and wide outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but misses. Wade takes the bails off and appeals. The square leg umpire refers it upstairs. Let's see what the replays have to show. They roll in. Dhawan's foot is on the ground as Wade collects the ball. But it goes up for a while and comes down and exactly that time, Wade takes the bails off. But the third umpire feels that there is nothing conclusive that suggests that Dhawan's foot is in the air. And it has been wided by the umpire.
Stumping check sent upstairs. Let's see what the replays have to say. It looks touch and go. Whether Dhawan's backfoot grounded or no? It looks really close and the decision is made in favour of the batsman. Dhawan survives.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Floated full and outside off, driven to sweeper cover for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and just outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and on the pads, Dhawan works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on middle, Dhawan pulls it wide of the deep square leg fielder. Easy two.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and just outside off, pushed towards mid off.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! A slower fuller ball on middle, Kohli tucks it through square leg and scampers back for the second.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and around middle, pushed towards mid-wicket for nothing.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, Dhawan drives it to the right of the cover fielder who dives to that side and saves. A single taken though.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Short and wide from Henriques, Dhawan moves to the off side and slashes it through point for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, pulled down to deep square leg for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Dhawan tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
Moises Henriques to bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Flat and around middle, Dhawan works it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Good start from Swepson.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Kohli eases a run through mid off.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Dhawan pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle, tucked towards the left of the bowler for nothing.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flat and just outside off, blocked.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Kohli is up and running! Full and wide outside off, he drives it through the covers for a single.
Mitchell Swepson to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the Powerplay and a successful over for Australia and Tye. Back of a length and around off, pushed towards point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for nothing.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Fuller and just outside off, Dhawan opens the bat face and drives it past the point fielder for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, cuts it well but finds the fielder at point.
Virat Kohli is the new batsman in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Not what Kohli and India wanted. Tye is known for his slower ones. He tries one here and succeeds in it. Rahul would be gutted with himself. Slower and fuller outside off, Rahul lofts it in the air towards deep point. With lack of pace the ball travels to the fielder there. Mitchell Swepson comes forward and takes it gleefully.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Rahul looks to work it on the leg side but gets an outside edge. The ball goes to short third man for nothing.
