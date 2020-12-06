Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) Six! Played towards mid on.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Length ball on middle, Pandya mistimes his pull through square leg. They run a brace. 12 off 5 now.
Daniel Sams to bowl the final over. He has 14 to defend.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Risky single! Very risky single. Direct hit and Pandya would've been going home. Length and outside off, Pandya cuts but finds point. He goes for the single. The fielder has a shy at the non-strieker's end but misses. 14 needed in final 6 balls.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Hardik nails the drive this time. Not good bowling from Tye. Full and wide outside off, Pandya slams it over extra cover for a boundary. 15 needed in 7 balls.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Low full toss outside off, Pandya looks to hammer it over covers but gets a fat outside edge that flies over short third man for a boundary.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss again! Hardik is struggling to connect here. Full and wide outside off, he once again goes for the massive slog but once again fails to connect. Pressure on Hardik here.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length ball outside off, Pandya swings hard but makes no connection.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running between the wickets. Full and on middle, Pandya pushes it through mid on. Iyer calls for the second and makes it with a dive.
Andrew Tye to bowl the penultimate over?
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Short and wide outside off, Iyer rocks back and cuts it past the backward point fielder for a boundary. 25 needed in 12 balls!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Dot now! Flat and just outside off, Iyer cuts but finds the point fielder.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive! Iyer nails the shot this time. Zampa tosses it up and around middle and leg, Iyer this time hammers it way over long on for a huge six.
17.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Clear inside edge and Australia lose their review. Flat and around middle, Pandya looks to slot it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. They appeal but not out says the umpire. Wade calls for the review. Replays roll in and they show that there is a clear inside edge.
Review Time! Wade has taken the LBW review against Pandya. Let's see what the replays have to show. HotSpot comes on and it picks a spot when the bat is close to the ball. So Pandya survives and Australia run of their reviews.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Goes for the massive slog but mistimes it towards square leg.
17.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Tossed up and outside off, Iyer looks to launch it over long off but mistimes it. The ball goes high in the air but lands safely, away from the long off fielder. A single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Good end to the over for the Indians. Very full and outside off, Hardik manages to squeeze it through short third man for a boundary.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball outside off, Hardik slaps it wide of the sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball outside off, Pandya looks to cut but makes no connection.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off, Pandya cuts it through backward point for a couple.
Shreyas Iyer is in now.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Iyer flicks it through square leg for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a wicket to get on your debut. Daniel Sams would be on cloud nine after this. The credit though should go to Matthew Wade behind the wicket. What a player he is. Back of a length ball going away from Kohli. Virat looks to cut it away but is late to do so and gets a toe-end of the bat there. The ball lobs high and wide towards Wade who just moves to his right, leaps and pouches it.
Daniel Sams is back on. 2-0-18-0 for him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, he tucks it towards long on and keeps the strike for the next over.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Floated on middle, Kohli works it gently towards mid-wicket. The call is for two and he will get it easily.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven firmly through mid on for two.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up and on middle, lofted wide of the long on fielder for a brace.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a quick single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, drilled down to long off for one.
Adam Zampa comes back now. 2-0-16-1 from him.
