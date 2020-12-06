Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more and make it 18 from the over. Length ball outside off, Kohli pushes it wide of the sweeper cover. Two taken. 54 needed in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Nothing going Tye's way! Full and outside off, Kohli looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge that goes past the short third man and into the fence. 16 off the over already.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries for the slower wide one but ends up bowling it way outside off. Kohli lets it be. Wided.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! WOW! WOW! He is not known for playing these shots but he has nailed it here. Full and on middle and leg, Kohli moves inside the crease and scoops it over fine leg for a biggie.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Full and wide outside off, Kohli runs down the track and looks to squeeze it out but misses.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered That is some strike form Kohli. Short and outside off, Kohli pulls it over mid-wicket and it goes right in the gap at deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. Bounces just in front of the ropes.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, digged towards backward point for a run.
Andrew Tye to bowl his third. 2-0-18-1 from him so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, Hardik punches it through covers for one. End of a fine spell from Swepson. 4-0-25-1 from him.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on middle, Hardik flicks it through mid on and scampers back for a couple. Good running.
Who will come out to bat for India now? Hardik Pandya it is with the bat. 75 needed in 38 balls.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Swepson strikes. Sanju perishes it the search of a biggie here. Swepson is fired up. Smart from him as bowled it short seeing Samson coming down the track. Samson still goes through with the shot but he fails to connect it as well as he would've liked. Smith at long off is not going to drop these. He takes it easily.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Kohli drills it through mid on. Once again takes the first one quickly and thinks for the second but the fielder does well to get to the ball quickly and throw it to the keeper.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for one.
Mitchell Swepson to bowl out. 3-0-20-0 from him so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Slower fuller one around off, Samson pushes it through mid off. Kohli takes the first run hard but Samson slips at the othe end. Just one in the end.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, Samson mistimes it back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that! That is a massive hit. Short and on middle, Samson hammes it over deep square leg for a huge six. Into the second tier.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed and slashed hard! Width outside off on a good length, Samson drives it through backward point for a boundary.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Samson drives it wide of the sweeper cover and gets a couple.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Banged short and on middle, pulled to mid-wicket for nothing.
Daniel Sams is back on. 1-0-5-0 from him so far.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off, Kohli pulls it hard through mid-wicket and gets a couple. End of a successful over from Zampa.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone all the way! What a shot from the skipper. 100 up for India. Tossed up and outside off, Kohli comes down the track and hammers it over extra cover for a biggie.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Samson is off the mark! Full and wide outside off, he drives it uppishly towards long off for one. Went to the fielder on the bounce.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and outside off, Kohli pushes it to deep point for one.
Who's in next? Sanju Samson it is.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That's the big wicket. Dhawan is the man who has to depart. Zampa is chuffed to pieces. He tosses one up and follows the batter as Dhawan goes for the slog over the leg side. He though gets it off the higher part of the bat. The ball goes high and towards deep mid-wicket where Mitchell Swepson keeps his calm and gobbles it up. Zampa and Wade would be happy as they have broken this crucial stand.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Kohli dances down the track and drags it towards short mid-wicket . Lucky for him he did not chip it uppishly. A single taken.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running. Short and on the pads, Dhawan pulls it wide of the fine leg fielder and gets two.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR DHAWAN! Tossed up, slower as well. Dhawan looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge on the pad. The ball goes towards the off side and Kohli calls for a quick single. He will have to stay till the end if India are to win this game here.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outisde off, Dhawan plays it over extra cover. Smith at long off runs to his right and does well to keep it down to two.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, cut straight to the point fielder.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding near the fence. Full and outside off, Dhawan sweeps it hard through mid-wicket. The deep square leg fielder runs to his right and makes a diving stop. Two taken.
