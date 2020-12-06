Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single and just 5 in the end! Top over form Natarajan. Length and around off and middle, Henriques works it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Fuller and around off, Henriques flicks it wide of the long on fielder for a couple of runs. Just 4 from the over so far.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Superb stuff from Natarajan. He bangs it short but rolls his fingers nicely. Smith is early in his pull. He gets an inside edge on the body. The ball rolls to his right and they sneak a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Smith looks to flick but misses. Not called wide and that was no where close to the pads. That means that the umpire throught that there was some bat as the ball went to the keeper on the bounce. Smith is not happy though.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Lovely change of pace from Natarajan. It is just outside off on a good length. Smith looks to pull but misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, Henriques flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
T Natarajan is back on. 2-0-7-1 are his impressive figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Single on the last ball and just 4 from the final over of Sundar. A tough evening for him ends well. The last ball is flat and on middle, Moises works it through mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over. Sundar should've had one wicket to his name but Kohli spilled that chance.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, Smith forces it to deep cover for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, turned towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flat again, Smith tries to pull this time but again fails to get the timing right. It goes past the bowler and down to long on for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, he looks to punch again but this time the ball stops at him. He manages to push it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Smith looks to punch it on the off side but misses.
Washington Sundar is back on. He will bowl out. 3-0-31-0 from him so far.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Henriques is off the mark straightaway. Fuller and around off, he pushes it uppishly over the bowler. He didn't time it well but managed to hit it over the bowler. Smith, the non-striker, calls for the second as the ball goes to long off slowly. Great stuff from the Smudge.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, Smith pushes it to deep point for a single.
Who will it be with the bat now? Moises Henriques or Marcus Stoinis. It will be the former with the bat. He comes ahead of Marcus Stoinis. How many can he contribute with the bat?
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul strikes and removes dangerous Maxwell. Glenn wanted to go over long off but Shardul smartly bowled this fuller ball outside off. Maxwell ended up slicing it high in the air towards point. Sundar settles under it and takes the catch easily. Big wicket becuase Maxwell was looking in sublime touch.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, pushed through cover-point for one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! This time he uses his wrists to good effect. Full and around off, Smith moves to the off side and flicks it over the man at short fine leg. This is brilliant batting from him.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done by Smith. Shardul is again welcomed with a boundary. Full and on middle, Smith moves inside the crease and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur returns. Like Chahar he too is under the pump. Can he get things right and take a wicket or two?
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Smith comes out of his crease and drives it uppishly to long off for one. 11 from the 12th over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Goes for the slog again but this time it goes to the right of Iyer. A single.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Another maximum for Maxwell. The Big Show is in mood here. Short and on middle and leg, Maxwell rocks back and hammers it towards deep mid-wicket. Iyer there jumps high and tries to catch but the ball goes well over him.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed down to long on for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Edgy runs! Lovely bowling from Chahal. He bowls it flat but bowls it slow. Smith looks to block but the ball takes the thick outside edge and goes past short third man. The fielder gives it a chase and keeps it down to two.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Couple to end the over! Short and wide outside off, Maxwell cuts it wide of the deep cover fielder for a brace. 100 up for Australia.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Smith punches it towards backward point for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Maxwell squeezes it through covers for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Smith pulls it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Smith taps it to point this time.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EASY PICKINGS! Length ball on middle, Smith flicks it off his pads through square leg and fetches a boundary.
Change in bowling. Deepak Chahar returns. Hasn't been in best of form in this game. Can he get a wicket here?
