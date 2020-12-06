Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) Four! Played towards covers.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, the paddle is out and it fetches the batsman a run through fine leg.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and on middle, Short pushes it back to the bowler.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Short and around off, Wade swivels and nails the pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. He moves to 33 in just 16 balls. He is striking over 200 right now. The captain is leading from the front here.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wade bags another boundary. Fuller and around off and middle, Wade looks for the slog but he doesn't connect it from the middle of the willow. It goes off the inner half but it is right in the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg.
2.6 overs (0 Run) The last ball of the over is a dot. It is on a good length and just around off, Short pushes it towards the cover fielder.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around middle, Wade flicks it down to long on for one. Wanted two but the fielder got to the ball quickly.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Sharp bouncer from Shardul. Wade does well to sway away from the line. It has been called wide for height.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Wade drives it well but finds the cover fielder.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Short pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Wade pushes it towards covers and takes a quick single.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled with disdain. Back of a length ball on middle, Wade pulles it towards fine leg and gets the boundary. He looks to be in some mood.
Shardul Thakur is in now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end. Another good over for the Aussies. Flat and on the pads, Wade works it towards short fine leg and keeps the strike for the next over. A leg bye given.,
1.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and around middle, Short pushes it towards mid on for a quick single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Flat and around middle, this one is tucked towards fine leg for one.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wade goes all the way. He is taking on the spinner. A tossed up delivery around off, Wade gets down and slog sweeps him over deep square leg for a biggie. First maximum of the game.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle and leg from Sundar to begin. Short tucks it towards square leg for one.
Who will bowl from the other end? Spin from the other end. Washington Sundar to bowl.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end a very good first over for Australia. Expensive start from Chahar. The last ball is around off on a length, Wade stays back and blocks it on the leg side.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is drilled through covers! Brilliant start from Wade. Chahar goes full and wide outside off, Wade creams it through covers and it races away to the fence.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wade goes the innovative way in the first over itself. A length ball on middle, Wade moves inside the crease and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary. Good shot.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Misses the mark this time as Chahar bowls this length ball wide outside off. Wade lets it be. Wided.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes for the yorker and bowls it on a good line. It is right on the middle stump. Wade does well to dig it out towards point.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery and punished! First runs for Australia and Wade. Shortish and wide outside off, Wade goes on the back foot and pulls it hard over mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start from Chahar. He runs in and bowls a length ball around off, Wade looks to force it on the off side but the ball takes the inner half and goes to mid on.
We are all set to begin the second T20I. The Indian players are out on the field and after a pep talk from the skipper, Virat Kohli they disperse to take their fielding positions. The two Australian openers, D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade come out too For India, Deepak Chahar will start with the ball. Here we go...
Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis (IN FOR AARON FINCH), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (WK/C), Daniel Sams (IN FOR JOSH HAZLEWOOD), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye (IN FOR MITCHELL STARC).
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer (IN FOR MANISH PANDEY), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur (IN FOR MOHAMMED SHAMI), Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal (IN FOR RAVINDRA JADEJA).
Australia skipper, Mathew Wade, says that he is really happy to be leading the side. Jokes that with everyone falling sick, someone had to put the hands up. Informs that Hazlewood is rested for this game. Adds that Stoinis, Sams and Tye are also playing this game.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that the pitch looks really nice. Says that they are missing Finch at the top so they want to put them under pressure. Tells that one side of the ground is small. Feels that if someone puts their hands up, they can win the game. Adds that's what they have done in the last two games. Adds that they have made three changes. Mohammed Shami has been rested and Shardul Thakur replaces him. Tells that Manish Pandey had a niggle and Iyer comes into the side for him. And Chahal is the replacement for Jadeja, informs the Indian skipper.
Toss - Time for the toss here in Sydney. Aaron Finch has been ruled out of today's game. Virat Kohli is down with his new Australian counterpart, Matthew Wade. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Virat Kohli. INDIA ELECT TO FIELD!
After losing the ODI series, India have started the T20I leg with a bang. They thumped the Aussies in the first encounter and now would be eager to do the same here in the 2nd game of the series. Just like the Aussies did during the ODI series, Virat Kohl's men will look to seal the series here only. Australia, on the other hand, would hope for a better outing. How will things turn around? What's the updated on Aaron Finch? How's the pitch going to behave? We will bring all these news along with toss and team update. Stay with us.
