9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Good length ball on off, Iyer defends it out. End of the Powerplay! India are 67 for 2 at the end of 10. They need 323 in 40 overs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Iyer defends it solidly onto the pitch.
9.4 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Not great stuff from Iyer! He tries to play a similar shot which he played earlier in the over to this short ball but misses. Hazlewood has a few words with Iyer after that ball.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads, Iyer flicks it to the deep square leg region and picks up a couple before the fieldder cuts it off.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer has decided to take on the bouncer! Shortish ball on middle, Iyer makes room and then powers it over point for a boundary. Have seen Iyer play this shot many times.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Hazlewood bowls a bouncer around middle, Iyer ducks under it.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli prods forward and pushes it to cover where the fielder makes a good stop. Another successful over comes to an end for Australia.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Kohli lets the ball go to the keeper.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Iyer is off the mark. Good length ball on off, Iyer taps it to point for a single.
Shreyas Iyer makes his way out to the middle.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Agarwal departs! He got off to a start but has failed to continue on again. This was a poor shot! No feet movement whatsoever and he has to go back. Cummins bowls a good length ball outside off, Agarwal looks to push at it but does not move his feet at all and the ball takes the outside edge and goes to Carey who makes no mistake. Two quick wickets after a good start.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now. Length ball outside off, Agarwal punches it through cover-point for a couple.
8.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beautiful ball from Cummins! Good length ball around off, Agarwal looks to defend but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Kohli lets it go to the keeper.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Kohli rocks on his back foot and then defends it to cover.
Who will come out to bat now? Out comes India's skipper and premier batsman, Virat Kohli with the bat.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is a poor shot! They have started so well but Dhawan has just thrown his wicket away. Just poor stuff from the left-hander. Just like the first ODI, Hazlewood gets the first breakthrough for Australia. Good length ball on middle, Dhawan wants to flay it over mid on but it takes the top edge and goes towards mid on. Mitchell Starc settles himself under it and takes a simple catch. 332 needed in 42.2 overs.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it to cover.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Ohh just short! Almost the first wicket. Hazlewood bowls it short on middle, Dhawan looks to pull but it goes off the top edge and towards deep square leg. Labuschagne runs ahead and dives but it bounces short. A couple taken.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Dhawan taps it to point.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Agarwal pushes it to cover.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Agarwal sways away from it! Wided as it was a little too high.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Mayank defends it back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Agarwal flicks it to mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The timing was exquisite! Brilliant batting from Agarwal. Good length ball outside off, Agarwal drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Agarwal defends it towards mid on.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely stuff from Agarwal! Full ball outside off, Agarwal leans forward and creams the drive past the diving cover fielder for a boundary. 50 up for India.
Change in bowling.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan defends it to cover.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Dhawan looks to pull but misses. Carey collects and puts up a huge appeal. The umpire though flexes his arms and signals it a wide.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it to cover and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and an overthrow is conceded as the ball rolls to long on.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is from Dhawan! He is looking in supreme touch! Short on middle, Dhawan pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding from Starc! Full ball around off, Dhawan looks to flick but it takes the outside edge and races towards third man. Starc comes across and slides to make the stop. The umpires check whether it is a four or a clean save and the replays show that it is clean. Two taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Shortish ball around middle, Dhawan makes room and looks to play the upper cut but misses.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
