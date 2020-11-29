Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (2 Runs) End of the Powerplay 1. Good length ball outside off, Warner cuts it through the cover-point region and picks up a couple to end the over. Australia are 59 for 0 at the end of the first 10 overs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling from Saini! Much better from him. Very full outside off, Warner fails to dig it out and the ball goes to the keeper.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Finch looks to flick it off the back foot but gets an inside edge, hits the pads and rolls to the off side for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Just short of Jadeja at point. Finch can consider himself lucky there. Shortish outside off, Finch looks to punch it off the back foot but it goes uppish towards Jadeja at point. Luckily for Finch, it lands just short.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Finch drives it to mid on.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finch gets into the act now! Saini has been not upto the mark so far and Australia are targetting him. Full on off, Finch dances down the track and then lifts it wide of mid off for a boundary.
Navdeep Saini gets a change of ends now. 2-0-21-0 so far.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Length ball on off, Warner looks to defend off the front foot but it takes the outside edge and goes towards cover. Just 2 from Bumrah's over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Warner tucks it to mid-wicket. Finch wants the single but Warner seeing Hardik charging in, says no.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around middle and leg, Warner ducks under it. David looks at the square leg umpire for a wide but not given.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Warner prods forward and drives it to mid off.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Finch flicks it to mid-wicket and takes off for a single. Kohli fails to pick it up cleanly and they make it easily.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bumrah will have to re-bowl that one! Short ball around middle, Finch lets it go. Too high and a wide signaled.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Aaron defends it to cover-point.
With Navdeep Saini proving to be expensive, Kohli has gone back to his ace gun. Jasprit Bumrah returns. 2-1-7-0 so far.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! 50-run stand comes up! These two love playing against the Indians and they are looking in ominous touch once again. Shami bowls a shortish one outside off, Warner lifts it over the cover fielder and fetches himself another boundary.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, beautiful from Warner! Short on middle, Warner camps on his back foot and then flays it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Warner is looking solid.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket for nothing.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Warner blocks it to cover and says no for the single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Finch works it to fine leg and takes a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled from Shami! Good length ball on off, Finch moves forward and then looks to flick but it hits his thigh pad and lobs towards short third man.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Warner hops and then guides it to point off the back foot. Another expensive over from Saini comes to an end. 12 runs from the over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too high! Short ball around middle, Warner ducks under it. It is too high and the umpire gives it a wide.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner is looking in ominous touch! Good length ball on middle, Wanrer backs away, gives himself room and then punches it through deep cover for a boundary.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Short ball around middle, Warner pulls it in front of square on the leg side. Agarwal comes across but almost overruns it. He recovers and makes the stop. A couple taken.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Warner is on the charge! Saini overpitches it on off, Warner frees his arms and then powers it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Warner defends it to mid off for nothing.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good fielding from Chahal! Fullish ball on off, Finch drives it wide of mid off. Chahal slides and makes a good stop. A single to start the 7th over.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Quick run and Finch is in. Full ball on off, Finch pushes it to mid off and takes off for a single. Kohli runs a little ahead and then has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Finch would have been in comfortably. Just 2 from Shami's over.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A single now. On a length on off, Warner pushes it to deep cover and crosses over for the run.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Good length ball on off, Warner blocks it to the cover fielder.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Warner solidly defends it back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Shami dishes a short ball on middle, Warner looks to pull but it takes the bottom half of the bat and rolls to mid on.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Warner defends it to cover and shouts wait on to his partner for the single.
