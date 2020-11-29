Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) Four! That is a lovely off drive. Finds the gap and the fence.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Chahal works it to mid-wicket.
48.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
48.5 overs (0 Run) No run, just a mere push. But no space for a run.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Chahal nudges it to mid-wicket.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the last man out in the middle.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That was as plumb as it gets! Zampa gets his second. A wrong'un on off, spinning in. Bumrah looks to defend but misses and gets rapped on the pads, Australia appeal and the finger goes up. Bumrah knew it and he started to walk back before the decision was made.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, driven to the off side for a single.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Siaini tucks it to mid on.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, Bumrah defends it out.
47.5 overs (1 Run) On off, defended to the off side for a single.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Off, Saini defends it to the off side.
Jasprit Bumrah is the next man in.
47.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Floated ball outside off, Shami looks to go big but it takes the top edge and goes over the bowler's head. Maxwell runs back and takes a comfortable catch.
47.2 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Quicker one outside off, Shami looks to swing it away but fails to get any bat on it.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Saini works it down to long on for a single.
Glenn Maxwell now. Not to cover up for Starc but to finish off the overs quickly.
46.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Shami sways away and lets it through. Perfect finish for Cummins. Two big wickets of Jadeja and Pandya and going for just 4 overall. 10-0-67-3 for him.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
46.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A sharp bouncer, on middle, Saini ducks. Wided for height.
46.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, Saini looks to defend but the ball kicks up after pitching. Hits the splice of the bat and lobs in the air. Cummins rushes to his left but cannot get there.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed towards cover for a single.
46.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Oh dear. Way down the leg side, left alone.
Mohammed Shami comes out to enjoy himself. It is a hat-trick ball.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pandya holes out and is that the game now? Another cutter, outside off, Pandya gets across, looks to go big but mistimes it towards long off. Easy catch for Steven Smith at long off. Australia have bowled well to Hardik in this game. Did not bowl much on the stumps and kept on bowling wide, making him reach out for the balls.
Navdeep Saini walks out now.
46.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jadeja falls, in trying to keep up with the required rate. Entertaining cameo though. A length ball, outside off, angling across, Jadeja looks to go over mid off who is inside the circle. But the ball barely arrives. He is through his shot way too early and the ball takes the top edge. Glenn Maxwell runs back and takes it calmly. He is pumped up but Australia will not breathe easy till Hardik is around. 69 more needed in 23 balls.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on middle, eased over mid-wicket for a couple. 18 from the over. This game is not over yet! 69 needed from 24 balls. Starc has gone for 82 in his 9!
45.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker, around off, RJ looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge past the stumps, wide of short fine leg, to his right, for a single.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback. Wide outside off, Ravindra reaches out to drive but misses.
45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ho ho ho! Target Henriques, target Zampa. Who thought of targetting Starc? Well, Sir has the answer! A length ball, around middle, Jadeja pulls it over deep square leg! He has rocketed to 23 from 8 balls.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) This is helped towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WALLOP! So what if Pandya is not on strike? Jadeja will go big! A low full toss, outside off, Jadeja swings this over mid-wicket for half a dozen! The stand moves to 22 from 11 balls.
45.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! But wait, it is a NO BALL! Things going from bad to worse for Starc. Pandya gets a reprieve. And also a Free Hit next ball. Big moment in the game. A slower ball, on a length, outside off, Hardik looks to pull but mistimes it. The ball goes off the bat towards deep mid-wicket where Marnus Labuschagne takes the catch. Australia celebrate, but the umpire wants to check the overstepping. And it is a big one. The batsmen crossed, so Jadeja will face the Free Hit.
