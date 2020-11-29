Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played! Not a bad delivery from Bumrah but that is class batting. Very full outside off, Labuschagne digs it through point for a boundary. Good end to the over for Australia.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Maxwell digs it out to deep cover for a single.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) Very full outside off, Maxwell drives it towards the extra cover region and picks up another two.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) Another couple of runs! Shortish around off, Maxwell makes room and then punches it wide of the deep cover fielder. Before the fielder can cut it off, Maxwell takes two.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Direct hit would have caught Maxwell short by a long margin but Jadeja misses. Maxwell had given up. Full outside off, Maxwell drives it to cover and wants a run. Jadeja is quick to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Maxwell was nowhere in the picture if he had. An overthrow taken as the ball goes to deep square leg.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Labuschagne pulls it to long on for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack. 7-1-46-0 are his figures so far.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling from Pandya! Deceives Maxwell completely. Slower ball around off, Maxwell rocks on his back foot and looks to pull but misses it altogether.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Innovation does not pay off for Maxwell! Very full around off, Maxwell looks to play the reverse but misses and gets hit on the pads.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on middle, Marnus pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
43.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Length ball outside off, Marnus looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR LABUSCHAGNE! This has been a brilliant innings from Labuschagne! He started slow but now is making up for it! This though is adding insult to injury. Good length ball outside off, Labuschagne cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Can you believe it? Jadeja has dropped a sitter! He does not drop many but has now dropped the simplest of chances. Slower ball on off, Labuschagne looks to go over long off but fails to time it well. It goes towards Jadeja at long off who fails to hold onto one. Poor stuff from India. Two taken.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now the reverse sweep comes out! Maxwell can be very dangerous in the last few overs. Floated on off, Maxwell reverse paddles it to the third man region for a boundary. Another good over for Australia.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the greatest of deliveries from Jadeja! Short on the pads, Maxwell pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary. 300 up for Australia.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Labuschagne dances down and drives it to extra cover for a single.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, Labuschagne goes on his knees and then looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. Jadeja appeals for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Probably the impact was outside off.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Maxwell makes room but Jadeja follows him to the leg side, Maxwell adjusts and then pulls it to the deep square leg region for a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker on off, Labuschagne pushes it to the off side for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja back on to finish his spell.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Marnus drives it to long on for a single.
41.5 overs (2 Runs) EDGY! Fullish ball on off, Labuschagne looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes towards deep cover. A couple taken before the fielder cuts it off.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Maxwell is off the mark by flicking this ball towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
The phyiso comes out and has a look on Maxwell and checks for the concussion.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Straight on the helmet! Hardik runs in and then bowls a slower short ball on middle, Maxwell is early onto his pull and misses. Gets hit on the helmet.
Who will come out to bat?
41.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Finally, India get the better of Smith! But, take a bow, Steven Smith! What an innings. He has played an absolute blinder of an innings. Scoring back-to-back centuries is not easy but Smith has made it look easy. Good length ball outside off, Smith reaches for it and then looks to cut but it takes the outside edge and goes to short third man where Shami takes the catch.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played! He is on a rampage! Full ball on middle, Smith goes on his knees and then paddles it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
40.6 overs (1 Run) CENTURY FOR STEVEN SMITH! A 62-ball century in the first game and he repeats it! Such a class player. This has been an innings of top class from Smith and is putting Australia in a strong position yet again. He gets there by driving this floated ball on middle to long on for a single. He raises his bat and soaks in the applause from the teammates and the crowd.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Labuschagne drives it to deep cover for a single.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Smith works it to deep mid-wicket and collects a run. Smith wants two but settles for the single. Moves to 99.
40.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running from Australia! Flatter on the pads, Smith flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region and wants two. The throw comes into the keeper but Smith is well in.
40.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot from Smith! He is unstoppable right now! Flighted ball on middle, Smith uses his feet and then powers it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle, Smith dances down the track and then drives it past the bowler for a couple.
