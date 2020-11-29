Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Rahul lets it go. Rahul is not happy as that was not given a wide. 131 needed in the last 10 overs.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Rahul works it back to the bowler.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played from Rahul! It flew off the balde. Good length ball outside off, Rahul lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
39.3 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Length ball outside off, Rahul looks to cut but it takes the bottom edge and goes back to the keeper.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul punches it cover.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pandya pulls it to fine leg and gives Rahul the strike.
38.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice way to get to fifty but Rahul needs to be there. He cannot throw it away now. Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it over the deep square leg region for a maximum.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Just short of the keeper! Cummins bowls a slower ball around off, Rahul looks to play the upper cut but takes the top half of the bat and goes towards the keeper who collects it on a bounce.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Pandya shuffles across and looks to flick but gets an inside edge, hits the pads and rolls towards the off side. A single taken.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball on off, Rahul looks to lift it over mid off but does not time it well. It has enough to go over mid off. Two taken.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to mid on for nothing.
Pat Cummins is back into the attack. 5-0-31-0 are his figures so far.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Not a bad over from Starc despitre being hit for a six. Length ball outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single.
37.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, punched to point.
37.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right off the middle! After three dot balls, Rahul finally, manages to get hold of one. Short on middle, Rahul thrashes it over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahul pushes it down to mid off.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Rahul pushes it to point where Smith dives and makes a good stop.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahul defends it back to the bowler.
36.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Crunched! Full on middle, Pandya smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 153 needed in 13 overs.
36.5 overs (0 Run) A big appeal for caught behind but it is turned down! Short ball down the leg side, Pandya rocks on his back foot and then looks to pull but misses. Carey is interested for a caught behind the umpire shakes his head. Shouldn't it be a wide if there was no bat?
36.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover and crosses over for a run.
36.3 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Back of a length ball outside off, Pandya looks to punch it off the back foot but it takes the outside edge and it goes towards third man for a single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Pandya looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Pandya drives it to deep cover for a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker on middle, Pandya defends it back to the bowler.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, punched off the back foot for a single.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On off, punched off the back foot.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Pandya cuts it through cover-point for a single.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single.
