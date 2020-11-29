Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Smith plays an ungainly slog. Mistimes it to deep mid-wicket. Just a run but 13 from the over!
39.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Batting exhibition. Third boundary of the over! A length ball, around off, Smith gets across and works it past short fine leg. Mohammed Shami gives it a chase but comes second best.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, steered straight to cover.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh surprise. Smith blocks!
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! My my my. This is batting of the highest quality. Outside off, Smith just steers it to the left of short third man. It actually went through the vacant first slip place!
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Again, the first ball of an over goes for a boundary. Outside off, Smith just steers it behind point and beats third man to his right!
Jasprit Bumrah returns. 6-1-33-0 so far.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Saved a boundary. Short and outside off, Smith cuts it through point where Ravindra Jadeja dives to his right and keeps the batters down to a single.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is imperious. Not a bad ball, outside off, on a length, but Smith just nonchalantly flays it between cover and mid off.
38.4 overs (1 Run) This is punched behind point for another single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered behind point for one more.
38.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slower ball, but well outside off. Left alone.
38.2 overs (0 Run) What for? Smith wants to do something different. Looks to paddle scoop a length ball, misses.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! LOVELY! Welcome, Mr. Shami. Full and outside off, Smith just leans and drives it between cover and mid off.
Mohammed Shami is back on. 6-0-35-1 so far.
37.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball to end, Marnus ducks.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Labuschagne looks to sweep but mistimes it back to the bowler.
37.4 overs (1 Run) This is punched behind point for a single.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut straight to point.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Works this through mid-wicket for a single.
37.1 overs (2 Runs) How far, how far, JUST FAR! A length ball, outside off, Labuschagne looks to go over the off side but mistimes it. Mid off runs back but it lands out of reach. Two runs taken.
FOUR? SIX? Seems like the ball has bounced before the ropes. The third umpire is checking...
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The ball has bounced, confirms the third umpire. Full and outside off, Smith looks to play the slog sweep but mistimes it. A top edge is generated but such is his luck, that it is in the gap. Almost clears the ropes at mid-wicket.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Punches this down to long off for a single.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Better shot. Full and around off, Labuschagne gets down and sweeps it uppishly over mid-wicket.
36.3 overs (2 Runs) Comes down the track, looks to go big but the ball takes the inside edge and scoots through fine leg. Two runs taken.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Looks to flick but mistimes it towards short fine leg. He slips, so cannot take the single.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Labuschagne to sweep but misses. For the first time in a long while, Chahal is not smiling. Is pressure telling? Not a single wicket so far.
Will Mayank get another over?
35.6 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled firmly this time, but straight to deep mid-wicket. Just a single. Not a bad first over.
35.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, worked through mid-wicket for a quick couple.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards mid-wicket. Smith is haring across for the single and has to scamper back. However, a half-fit Pandya is not in a position to race across and even attempt the run out.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered behind point for a run.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Works this through square leg for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) A slower-ball bouncer, around off, Labuschagne looks to pull but then bails out at the last moment.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, Australia are 277/2. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.