Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (4 Runs) Four! Played towards mid off.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD, FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja, of all the people.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
34.3 overs (1 Run) This time he goes conventional. Drives it down the ground to long on for a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, paddled straight to short fine leg.
Interesting. We have a 6th bowler for India! Mayank Agarwal it is.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
33.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is pulled away, through the square leg, for a single.
33.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A bouncer, a bit too high, Smith lets it go and the square leg umpire wides it.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for another single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for one.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through point for a single.
33.2 overs (2 Runs) Full again, on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HANDSOME! Welcome back into the attack, mate. Loosener from Saini, a half volley outside off, Labuschagne leans and drives it through the covers. Sweeper has no chance.
DRINKS BREAK. Hmmm...Australia seemed to have slowed down with the wickets of the openers but the master and his disciple have reopened the institution of punishing again. They started slowly but have quickly covered up. 41 runs have come in the last 5 overs, without actually taking too much risks. The ball is not doing much, the pitch looks good and Australia look in good shape to cross 300 again. However, every now and then, the odd ball just shoots up. This suggests that perhaps India have not bowled that consistently in the right areas.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Gets across, looks to paddle but mistimes it towards short fine leg. Just a single.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Smith does what his disciple did last ball - punches it through the covers for a run.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, eased through the covers for a single.
32.2 overs (2 Runs) Aha! The sweep! Seems like the ground is very clean. Haven't seen the broom much so far, have we? Full and outside off, Labuschagne gets down and sweeps this through mid-wicket for a couple. 'Mate, 50-run stand has been raised', informs my colleague. Didn't realise it, did we? Did you?
32.1 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and works it through mid on for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on. 6-0-41-0 so far.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Punched down to long on for one more.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off, punched through the covers for a couple.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and flicks it towards wide long on to raise up 200 FOR AUSTRALIA.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter, around off, punched down to long on for a run.
31.2 overs (0 Run) This time it is played straight to short third man.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched through point for a single.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very fine now! Down the leg side, Smith gets across and helps it to the fine leg fence.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot. Full and around midddle, Smith comes forward and punches it through mid on. The fielder tries to get across to his left but the ball goes through!
30.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through square leg for a single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards long off but Saini gets down to make a half-stop. Cover gets across to nop it up
30.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around off, driven through the covers for a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to point.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.1 overs, Australia are 230/2. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.