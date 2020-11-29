Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover. The teams are neck-and-neck after 30 overs. India 186/3, Australia 187/2. A T20 game now.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track, looks to pull, mistimes it through short mid-wicket, wants the single but Smith makes a sliding save to his right and Kohli sends Rahul back.
29.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, helped towards backward square leg outside the 30-yard circle for a run.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, solidly punched towards short mid-wicket.
29.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, KL looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball goes to the off side, Kohli wants a single but is sent back as Henriques quickly gets to the ball.
29.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Rahul pulls but the ball barely comes off the surface. Mistimes it to short mid-wicket where Steven Smith makes a good stop.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Finally a decent over from Starc as he goes for just 3. Goes for the yorker, misses it by a fraction but concedes just a single towards sweeper cover. India punching their weight, 185/3 after 29 overs. Australia were 173/2.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Finds a better way this time. Waits for the ball to arrive, goes back and deftly guides it well to the left to backward point and crosses over.
28.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Kohli looks to run it down to third man but Steven Smith stands in his way, at backward point.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Lucky to get away with that. Full, around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Half volley outside off, driven through cover-point for a single. The stand has quickly moved to 30 from 31 balls.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
27.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, punched back to the bowler. In spite of the first-ball boundary, just 6 from the over.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, a touch short, punched behind point for another single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched down to long on for one more. 209 more needed from 134 balls.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Dropped short, outside off, pulled but straight to short mid-wicket.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Looks to work it to the leg side but is cramped for room and is hit on the pads.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great hands! 'CATCH!' is the call but the ball is in the gap. A length ball, around off, Kohli flicks it beautifully over square leg. Fine leg tries to get across to his left but the ball beats him. Kohli moves to 70 from 66 balls.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! TONK! A boundary to start and a boundary to end. Starc has gone for 42 in his 4 overs. Short and outside off, Rahul flays it through the covers and finds the boundary. 13 from the over. India are 176/3 in 27 overs. Australia were 164/2.
26.5 overs (1 Run) This time, he guides this deftly towards third man for one.
Starc's condition is pitiable. He looks down on confidence and perhaps is also rusty. Things are simply not going for him and he is perhaps trying a bit too hard.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, punched towards cover.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered behind point for a run. 219 more needed from 141 balls.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
26.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh welcome back, my mate from Bangalore! These two have played for the same team in the Indian T20 League, haven't they? A few years back. Starc jogs in, bowls a gentle loosener, a half volley on the pad, Kohli accepts the gift and flicks it with his wrists over square leg! Moves to 64 from 62 balls.
Mitchell Starc returns. 3-0-29-0 so far.
25.6 overs (0 Run) On off, worked through mid on but short mid-wicket dives to his left and makes a fine stop.
Nathan Lyon on air reckons that this is the longest Moises Henriques would have bowled in the last 2 years! Details that he generally comes for just 2-3 overs, to give a break to the bowlers. We rarely see him bowl in the Big Bash as well. Shane Warne reckons that there is a bit of movement, which is why we are seeing him bowl for so long.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly blocked.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for another single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Works this through mid on for one more.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Around middle, worked towards short mid-wicket. Rahul is ready for a suicidal single but Kohli calls for sanity by sending him back.
25.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, Kohli punches it through the covers for a single. 229 more needed from 149 balls.
