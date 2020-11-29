Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Smith pushes it down to long on for a single. He is looking good again.
29.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Smith goes big andg gets his first biggie of the game. Tossed up on middle, Smith powers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Labuschagne plays it to deep cover for a single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) A better throw would have been close! Floated on off, Smith defends it to cover and takes off for a single. Labuschagne is slow off the blocks and takes off late. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Marnus dives to come back in. Would have been close.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smith is so good in finding the gaps and he does so again! Flighted ball outside off, Smith drives it through extra cover. The fielder runs across and dives but fails to stop it.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, tucked to the leg side for a single.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Smith works it to deep square leg for another run.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, Marnus looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards third man for a run.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Smith taps it to third man and crosses over for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Smith defends it to point off the front foot.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Labuschagne drives it to deep cover for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Smith pushes it to mid-wicket. Another tight over from Jadeja. 4 from it.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, bounces a little more. Smith waits on his back foot and then defends it out.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Marnus tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, Smith works it to the leg side and collects a run.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Good stop from Jadeja! Tossed up on off, Smith drives it wide of the bowler. Jadeja dives and stops it.
27.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle, Smith prods forward and flicks it to deep square leg. A couple taken before the fielder cuts it off.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Smith nudges it to square leg and will keep the strike for the next over.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Smith blocks it to point.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Labuschagne is off the mark! Good length delivery on off, Marnus guides it to third man for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Labuschagne defends it back to the bowler.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Smith flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Horrible delivery from Bumrah! That releases the pressure a little. Good length ball outside off, Smith punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
Jasprit Bumrah is coming back on. 4-0-21-0 are his figures so far.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Marnus defends it off the back foot.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Labuschagne works it to square leg.
25.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Smith flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Marnus Labuschagne comes out to bat.
25.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Warner is short by some margin and he knows it as he walks off before the decision is made. Excellent piece of fielding from Shreyas Iyer. Not easy to hit the stumps direct from the deep but he has done it and has found Warner short. Loopy ball on off, Smith chips it over the bowler's head towards long off and takes off for the run. Warner wants the second and calls Smith for the second. Iyer comes across, collects and has a shy at the bowler's end and hits. Warner puts in a dive but has that saved him? Warner does not think so as he is already walking back. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that Warner is well short. End of a very good innings from Warner but he will feel disappointed. There was no two there but in taking a chance, he perishes.
An appeal for run out! It is a direct hit and Warner is walking as he knows that he is a goner. Excellent piece of fielding. Out is the signal on the big screen.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, nudged to the deep square leg region for a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Smith lunges forward and then pushes it to long off for a single.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, Australia are 187/2. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.