Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) A googly to end, around middle, punched down to the bowler. India are 160/3 at the half-way mark. Australia were 153/1.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, the skipper comes down the track and drives it to the right of cover, to the left of long off, for another single.
24.4 overs (0 Run) A touch short now, around off, punched towards short extra cover.
24.3 overs (1 Run) The googly, outside off, driven through the covers for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Kohli reaches out to drive, but mistimes it towards long off. A run taken.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul leans and steers it through cover-point for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the hips, glanced to fine leg for one more. 3 runs and a wicket from the over. 3-0-14-1 for the man from Portugal so far.
23.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, punched down well past the short mid-wicket fielder this time, towards long on, for a run.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball, around middle, punched down towards long on but short mid-wicket intercepts.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Punches it past cover this time, for a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.
Okay then. KL Rahul comes in to bat.
23.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is a spectacular diving catch! It is not a bird. It is not a plane. It is a man who has hands and feet like a crane. Steven Smith, take a bow. A short ball, outside off, Iyer pulls but slightly mistimes it. That is enough for Smith. He leaps from short mid-wicket, like a spring being set loose, gets his hands to his right, calls the ball and it goes to his hands like a magnet! End of a fine 93-run stand. India need 237 from 161 balls.
Who is on? Moises Henriques. 2-0-11-0 so far.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Punches this down to long on for a single to make it 13 from the over.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and outside off, Iyer looks to cut but misses. Zampa appeals for the catch but a wide is signalled in return.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli comes down the track, looks to go big but mistimes it through mid off for one more.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad ball. Short and down the leg side, Kohli goes back and pulls it through square leg. Reaches his half century, does this star player, in style.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Goes back and works it through square leg for a run.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Full on middle, Iyer comes down the track and whips it over a leaping short mid-wicket and finds the fence.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 249 more needed from 167 balls.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli jumps out and blasts it straight back. Maxwell gets his left hand to it but cannot stop it. A single taken.
21.5 overs (2 Runs) Very delicate. Outside off, fuller in length, VK guides it deftly past short third man for a couple.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, short again, punched straight to cover.
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THWACK! Short ball, around off, Kohli rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket, splitting deep square leg and squarish mid-wicket!
21.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, eased down to long on for a run.
21.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, whipped through mid on for a single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Short and around middle, hit straight to short mid-wicket. India are 131/2 after 21 overs, Australia were 131/0.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Goes back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
20.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, hit hard, down the ground through mid off. Long off gets across, slides and keeps the batsmen to a couple.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Virat backs away, looks to punch but gets cramped for room and a bottom edge is induced to the off side. For some reason, Zampa appeals for LBW. No pad involved.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Again, just a mere push, for a run through cover.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli lunges and steers it towards cover for a single.
Adam Zampa is back on.
