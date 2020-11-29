Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery outside off, Warner drives it to cover to end the over with a dot.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Smith nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! Absolute class from Steven Smith! Full on middle, Smoith just creams the drive past the bowler and into the long off fence. 150 up for Australia.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Uppish but it falls safely! Shami runs in and bowls a short one on middle, Warner swivels to pull but it goes off the upper half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket. It lands in front of the fielder and the batters cross for a single.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Smith flicks it to the deep square leg region for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Warner guides it to point. Jadeja runs across and dives to make the stop and keeps it down to a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker on the pads, Warner nudges it to deep square leg to keep the strike for the next over.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Full on the middle and leg stump line, Warner flicks but finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket for nothing.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Smith camps on his back foot and then punches it through the cover-point region for a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Smith prods forward and defends it to the cover region.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Warner drives it to long on for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Shami bowls a full one on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
Steven Smith makes his way out to the middle.
22.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Good bowling change from Kohli! Brings his strike bowler back on and Shami strikes. Finally, they get the breakthrough. Finch goes after playing another fine knock but will be a little disappointed that he could not continue. Good length ball on middle, Finch looks to flick but closes the face of the bat a little too early. It takes the leading edge and goes towards cover. Kohli runs back a little and takes a simple catch. Very important wicket for India as these two were taking the game away from them.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Finch pushes it to cover.
22.3 overs (2 Runs) Another short ball on middle, Finch pulls it wide of the fine leg fielder and before the fielder slides and cuts it off, two taken.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled away nicely! Short ball from Shaim but does not rise high enough. Finch rocks on his back foot and then pulls it to deep square leg region for a boundary.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Finch drives it to mid off.
Mohammed Shami comes back on. 4-0-21-0 are his figures so far.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Finch looks to go over long on but does not time it well. It goes off his inner half and towards long on. It falls short of the fielder and a single is taken.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the pads. Quicker on middle, Finch looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle, Finch lifts it towards the deep mid-wicket region and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, David tucks it to the deep on the leg side for a run.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Finch rocks on his back foot and then drives it to long on for a single.
What happened there? DEAD BALL has been signalled. Not quite sure why. Paul Reiffel was having some issue, one guesses. He is indicating to his face and earpiece, not sure what.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Warner flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
20.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to get to 50! Terrific from Finch. He continues his form from the last game and is looking in some solid touch. Loopy ball on middle, Finch hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, punched to cover off the back foot.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Warner flicks it to the leg side for a single.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played from Warner! Floated on off, Warner goes on his knees and then sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Finch dances dances down the track and drives it back to the bowler. Chahal fumbles and the ball goes to long off for a single.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Chahal bowls a floated ball on middle, Warner works it down to long on for a run.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, Australia are 155/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.