Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, Iyer defends it to mid on.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli rocks on his back foot and then pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli defends it to point.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is brilliant but not great stuff from Cummins! He bowls it on the pads, Kohli just flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, pushed to cover-point.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's just glorious! from Kohli. Full on off, Kohli drives it past the bowler and towards the long on region for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Iyer pushes it to cover.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly played! Flatter and outside off, Iyer cuts it through cover-point and fetches a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Iyer prods forward and defends it out.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Kohli lunges forward and drives it to deep cover for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli defends it to the cover region.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Kohli drives it to cover off the front foot.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli defends it to point.
12.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A big inside edge and Kohli survives! Excellet use of the review from Kohli and he needs to make use of the opportunity now. Full on middle, Kohli looks to drive but seems to have missed it and gets rapped on the pads. Australia appeal and the finger goes up. Australia are ecstatic but Kohli takes the review immediately. The Hot Spot rolls in and it shows a spot as the ball passed the bat. So Kohli survives.
Kohli has been given out LBW! Kohli has taken the review. It looks closes. The Hot Spot shows a spot on the bat. Kohli survives. Brilliant use of the review.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! For a while, Kohli might have had his heart in his mouth! Just over the fielder. Short ball on middle, Kohli looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes over the fine leg fielder for a maximum.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Virat tucks it to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Kohli defends it to cover.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer is a good player of spin! This was uppsih for a while but was in the gap. Short ball on middle, Iyer pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Iyer defends it out.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Iyer cuts it through point for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli rocks on his back foot and then punches it to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Kohli cuts but finds the point fielder.
Adam Zampa is into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent bouncer from Cummins! It looks like they are going to target Iyer with short stuff. Cummins bowls it on middle, Iyer hops and looks to defend but it takes the top half of the bat and lobs up in the air. Cummins runs ahead but it falls safely.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Iyer taps it to the off side.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli taps it to point. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end and hits but Kohli was in and the ball goes for an overthrow.
10.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short ball around off, Kohli looks to pull but misses. Carey appeals but the umpire seems least interested.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Kohli is off the mark with a couple. Good length ball on off, Kohli taps it to the third man region and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli punches it to cover.
David Warner is limping across to reach the car. Those are not good signs at all. It effectively means that he could be ruled out, not only from the third ODI but the T20I series as well. He is going to the hospital for scans.
