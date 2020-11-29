Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards the bowler.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, flicked through mid-wicket for one more.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight to cover.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Works this through the leg side for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Miscommunication, but safe in the end. Was KL Rahul standing a bit too far from the stumps? Low full toss, outside off, Warner drove this through the covers. His initial call was wait, but then a bit of a misfield happened. Now, Davey wanted the single but Finch had already said no. Warner had to turn back and had to dive in. To the naked eye, it looked out as Rahul collected the throw and dislodged the bails. However, when it was seen in the replays after being referred upstairs, it just seemed like Rahul took an age to dislodge the bails! The bat came in before the LED signal could glow. The throw came in perfectly, nothing wrong with that, so the only issue could have been that Rahul was either not quick enough to whip the bails or was a bit wide from the stumps.
Mix-up, confusion! Seems like Warner is gone! A run-out appeal has been referred upstairs. Warner looks confident as always, but this time he might be wrong. Wait. He is in!
13.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Outside off, on a length, Finch just creams his cover drive to perfection.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Just over cover! Full and outside off, Finch lofts this over a leaping cover fielder and gets a couple.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and around off, Finch pulls this through mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Aaah. That would have hurt. A short ball, pretty sharp, skids off the deck, Warner looks to pull, then looks to let it go. Is caught in between and can do nothing. The ball goes off his chest towards fine leg. Did he play that? Must have been some glove involved.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. 3-1-9-0 so far. Suspect that this extra rotation of bowlers is not only because of Australia's good start but is because of the heat.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Around leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one more.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Hmmm... Finch jumps out of the crease, looks to flick but is not to the pitch of the ball. Is hit on the pads.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed down to long on for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track a touch this time, gets to the pitch of the ball and pushes it towards long on for a run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) The googly, outside off, Finch looks to punch it through the off side but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards short mid-wicket. 'YEH ACCHA HAI!' says Rahul. Meaning, 'This is nice!'
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the top edge this time! A short ball, around off, skids off the deck, Finch looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over Rahul. Lands in front of the ropes at fine leg and beats the fielder to his right.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Nothing on the Free Hit. A short ball, outside off, the skipper gives this all with a mighty swing, but misses.
11.5 overs (1 Run) 'AWWWW!' goes Finch. That was nasty. Right in the bread basket! NO BALL SIGNALLED. A high full toss, Finch looks to pull but is comprehensively beaten by pace. He immediately goes down in pain but also acknowledeges to his partner that he is okay. In fact, there is more. Saini apologizes, to which Aaron smiles and says it is okay, only to be surrounded by Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul. Rahul just checks whether Finch has his chest and abdomen guards on and Finch shoos him away! Excellent scenes. Nice to see.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, coming in, Finch walks into the shot and pushes it towards mid off. Warner looks for the single, 'NOT NOW!' is the response from his partner.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards cover.
11.2 overs (1 Run) OOPS, WARNER IS DOWN! That was a big tumble. A length ball, outside off, Davey steers this towards third man. Runs the first one hard, looks to turn quickly for the second but slips and falls flat on his face. Gets up, smiles and then adjusts his gloves.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler. Saini leaps to stop.
10.6 overs (0 Run) LBW appeal. Looks close, but the umpire shakes his head. Chahal does not ask his skipper for the review. Just looks at Rahul. Full and around off, Finch gets across, looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Impact was outside off, one feels.
10.5 overs (1 Run) HALF CENTURY FOR DAVID WARNER! Outstanding knock. What has he had for lunch before this game? Just 39 balls for his 50. Gets there with a gentle nudge through mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. Nice, slow leg spinner, tossed up, around leg, David defends it back.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a great delivery from Chahal. The wrong 'un, outside off, but it is just pushed through, dragging it fractionally short. Warner cuts it through the covers.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUNDEROUS! Welcome, Yuzi! Power from Warner. Tossed up, outside off, not too much spin in the pitch, Davey gets down and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid on for a single.
Follow the Australia vs India 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Australia are 96/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Australia vs India 2020-21 today match between Australia and India. Everything related to Australia and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs India live score. Do check for Australia vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.