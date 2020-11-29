Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Warner flicks it to the deep square leg region and picks up a single. They look for the second but the fielder is quick to the ball and the batters decide to settle for one.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Good running! Length ball on off, Finch defends it to cover. Warner calls Finch for the single and make it easily in the end.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Almost! Just went past the stumps! Good length ball outside off, Finch does not move his feet and then looks for the big swing. It takes the inside edge, goes past the leg stump and towards short fine leg.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on the pads, Warner flicks it to the deep square leg region for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Better from Saini! Good length ball outside off, moves away after pitching. Warner looks to swing it away but the ball beats the outside edge and goes to the keeper.
A bowling change. Navdeep Saini to bowl now.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome into the attack, Navdeep Saini! Poor start from Saini though. He bowls a short ball first up but does not rise high enough. Warner rocks on his back foot and then pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie!
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Finch punches it to cover-point. Good over for Australia. 8 runs from it.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Bumrah and Finch puts it away. Full ball on the pads, Finch flicks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary. Easy pickings for Finch.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Lucky for Finch! Extra bounce again! Good length ball on middle, bounces a little more. Finch looks to flick but it lobs off the upper half of the bat. Luckily, it goes over mid-wicket and a couple is taken before the fielder cuts it off.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Finch defends it to cover off the front foot.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A quick single. Bumrah dishes a full one on the pads, Warner flicks it to square leg and takes off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Warner would have been in though.
3.1 overs (1 Run) A muted appeal from Bumrah! Good length ball on middle and leg, Finch looks to flick but it brushes his pads and goes towards square leg for a leg bye. Bumrah appeals for LBW but the umpire is not interested. Probably looked a bit high.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Finch is off the mark! Full on the pads, Aaron flicks it to deep square leg and will keep the strike for the next over with a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Finch defends it to mid off.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Edgy but over the slip fielder! Fullish outside off, Warner looks to drive but does not move his feet at all. It takes the outside edge and goes over the first slip fielder towards third man. Warner crosses over for the single. India are definitely looking charged up today.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A soild defense this time. Full ball on off, Warner defends it to cover and shouts a loud no to his partner.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air... safe! That surprised David Warner! Short ball from Shami which rises a little more than Warner expected. Warner looks to pull but it takes the top edge but it has enough to go over the square leg fielder. Another couple of runs.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Shami dishes a length ball on middle, Warner flicks it to deep square leg and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he can! Good length ball on off, Finch defends it to cover off the back foot. Good start from Bumrah.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row! Full on off, Finch drives it to cover. Can Bumrah start with a maiden?
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle from Bumrah, Finch works it to mid-wicket for another dot.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Finch defends it out solidly towards the off side.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Finch is on his back foot and then flicks it to square leg.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah starts with a full ball on off, Finch prods forward and defends it to mid off. Nice start from Bumrah.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good shot for nothing! 4 from the first over from Shami. Fullish ball outside off, Warner drives but finds cover-point.
0.5 over (0 Run) An appeal for LBW turned down! Good bowling from Shami. Length ball on off, angling in. Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Shami puts in a huge appeal but it is turned down. Probably the impact was outside off.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shami comes around the wicket and bowls a good length ball on middle, Warner hops and defends it out onto the pitch.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner and Australia are underway in some style. This was not a bad delivery from Shami but a terrific shot. On a length around off, Warner actually walks towards the bowler. To negate the swing, perhaps? Cuts it through the cover-point region for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) A solid defense this time from Warner. Good length ball on off, Warner prods forward and defends it to the cover region.
0.1 over (0 Run) A bouncer to start from Shami! A good one at that. Shami runs in and bowls a bouncer around middle, Warner ducks under it. The umpire signals the first bouncer for the over.
We are all in readiness for the game to begin! The Indian players stride out in the middle and take their respective positions in the field. Aaron Finch and David Warner come out as the openers for Australia. Mohammed Shami will start for the visitors.
What is a good score in today's game? 250, perhaps? Because you do expect the pitch to slow down. New Zealand made 238. No, not here, but in a place closer from here. 238/3 IN 20 OVERS at Mount Maunganui! Boy, they have hammered the West Indian attack to all parts. Glenn Phillips' scintillating 108 from 51 has set a challenge to West Indian batters to showcase their power hitting. That is surely going to be a cracker! We shall keep you updated.
India (Unchanged playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques (IN PLACE OF MARCUS STOINIS), Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they were rusty in the first ODI but that is not an excuse. Adds that they have not played ODIs for a while but the guys know what they have to do in this game. States that they need to show intensity on the field and capitalize on what comes their way. Informs that they are playing the same side.
Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, is asked about Marcus Stoinis first and the former confirms that the HULK IS OUT. Stresses that they do not want to take risks with fast bowlers and side injuries. Further says that he could be out for a couple of weeks and MOISES HENRIQUES replaces him.
TOSS time! The men concerned are out in the middle.
PITCH REPORT - There looks to be a decent coverage of grass and the deck has been used before, albeit not the one on Friday. There are some worn patches as well. So, while it could get a bit quicker, it could dry out as well in this heat and the effect will be seen in the second innings where it could slow down considerably.
WEATHER - It is scorching. 40 degrees! Belter of a day coming up. So the great Glenn McGrath reckons that you normally bat first at the SCG as it slows down in the second half of the game but even more so today, with the heat set to take toll on the players if they field first.
1-0 to Australia! Can India stay alive in the series? Yes, they looked rusty in the first game as they were defeated comprehensively. Their fielding was poor while the bowling was not upto the mark. But they are a strong side and one expects them to make a comeback strongly. Australia, on the other hand, were excellent with the willow in hand but just like India, they were inconsistent with the ball and would want to put up a more clinical show and win the series. Who will take the honours? Stay with us as we bring you the toss and the team updates.
