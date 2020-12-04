Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball on middle, Maxwell chips it over the bowler's head but does not time it well. Pandya comes across from long off but it lands safely. Two taken.
Who's in now? Right, Glenn Maxwell. Anything can happen now.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Smith goes! Is that the game for India? Chahal gets another and Langer must be fuming in the dugout. 2 wickets for Chahal in two overs. Floated ball on middle, Smith heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region where Samson runs ahead and takes a terrific catch. Australia need 90 in 61 balls.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On off, punched to the point region.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Smith paddles it to the fine leg region and picks up a couple.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Short dances down the track and plays it to long on for a single. Catch was the call but it falls short.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Smith comes down the track and plays it to the off side for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Smith pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smacked! Short ball on middle, Smith whacks it over the deep square leg region for a maximum.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Smith looks to heave it away but fails to get any bat on it.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Short pushes it to the off side for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Steven nudges it to deep square leg and picks up a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Short pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Short tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Smith punches it to deep cover for a single.
It is Steven Smith, India's nemesis, who walks out to bat now.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch from Hardik Pandya! After two dropped catches, finally one is taken and Finch after a good start has to depart. Guess who, the concussion substitute takes the wicket. It will be interesting to see the look on Langer's face right now. Tossed up on off, Finch looks to go downtown but gets a top edge and it goes towards long off. Pandya runs ahead and then dives to take a magnificent catch. 106 needed in 74 balls.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Short looks to drive but it takes the edge and lobs to deep cover for just a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Short drives it back towards the bowler.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle, Finch makes room and then lifts it towards deep cover for a single.
So, the concussion substitute, Yuzvendra Chahal, to bowl now. Would love to see Justin's face now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the pads, Short works it to mid on.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Short looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED AGAIN! Now, Virat Kohli drops a sitter! Poor stuff from the Indian skipper. Short ball around off, Short looks to play the cut but it takes the top edge and goes towards cover-point. Kohli settles himself but drops it. Not what India wanted. A couple taken.
6.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Manish Pandey is the culprit! Good length ball outside off, Finch punches it towards cover-point where Pandey dives and gets both hands to it but fails to hold on. A single taken.
Deepak Chahar is back to bowl. An expensive first over for 13. Let's see if he can redeem himself.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Finch punches it to cover-point.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Full and angled into off and middle, the Australian captain tucks it to mid on for one.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Runs in any way are welcome for Australia. 50 comes up for them as well. Aaron Finch was very very lucky there. It was full and around off, the Aussie skipper looks to drive it through the covers. He though gets an inside edge. The ball goes past the stumps and into the fine leg fence.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, D'Arcy strokes it down to mid off for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked to mid on.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Finch clears his front leg and cuts it to deep point for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut in front of point for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 162, are 75/2. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.