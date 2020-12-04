Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! Australia need 162 to win from 20 overs. They have a strong batting line-up but it won't be easy on a wicket which is slowing down a bit. India too have a bowling line-up which is capable of defending this score. The worry for India is will Jadeja be fit enough to bowl after he was seen limping off after the end of the India innings? Will they be able to defend this score? Join us for the chase in a while.
The bowling from Australia was not bad at all but they will be disappointed with how they bowled to Ravindra Jadeja towards the end. They bowled too many deliveries in the slot for Jadeja and he made full use of it and punished the Aussies to all parts of the ground. Mitchell Starc looked at his best at the start when he got Dhawan with a peach of a delivery but it was Henriques who was terrific with a three-fer. Zampa had another good game while Swepson, who got the wicket of Virat Kohli, was a little too short to his liking. The disappointment though would have to be Josh Hazlewood as he went for plenty of runs in his last over. Overall, they bowled well but might be a little disappointed with how they bowled at the death.
India started off slowly and were going at 7 at the end of the Powerplay. Rahul was looking good and scored a fine fifty while Dhawan and Kohli did not have a great game. Samson looked really good out in the middle but then against the run of play he fell and that triggered a collapse. Pandey, Rahul and then Pandya fell in quick succession and that put a lot of pressure on India's lower order. Jadeja then came to the party once again as his blitz of 44 from 23 balls helps India to a total which can be challenging.
Ravindra Jadeja, you beauty! Jadeja has taken India to a respectable score and he has played two consecutive innings of importance for them. First in the third ODI and now here in the first T20I. India were in trouble when he came out to bat and at one stage, they looked like they will not even reach 150 but Jadeja powers them over 160 which is more than a decent total on this wicket.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads, Ravindra looked to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. It goes to the off side and he sneaks in a single. INDIA FINISH ON 161/7.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball, this time Jadeja is ready for it. It was around off, Ravindra Jadeja swivels just a hint and pulls it to the deep mid-wicket boundary. What a cracking shot it was.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot from Jadeja. Full and around off, Jadeja launches it over mid on. It seems to be going for a biggie but bounces short of the long on fence and evades a diving long on fielder and goes into the fence.
Deepak Chahar is the next man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Close to 140 kph that ball. Very difficult for any lower order batsman to get a hold of it. It was full and around off, Washington Sundar looked to launch it over long on but does not get his timing right. It goes to the man at long on, Sean Abbott. He takes it easily.
19.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Henriques is the fielder. Looks like bat first then helmet. Short ball, Jadeja goes for the pull but gets an outside edge. It hits his helmet and lobs to Henriques at point. Henriques drops that one and a single is taken.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker, around off, dug out to the leg side for a single. That gets Ravindra Jadeja back on strike.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is fantastic batting from RJ. 14 runs from the last 3 balls of this over. Full and well outside off, Ravindra gets down and drives it firmly through the covers. Wide long off and deep cover give chase but fail to cut it off.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again, goes short, into the pitch. 10 runs off 2 balls so far. It was around off, Ravindra Jadeja goes for the pull but does not get enough of it. Manages to clear the square leg fielder though for a boundary.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again in the slot that Ravindra loves to go after. Right in the slot. Length ball just outside off, Jadeja shuffles a little to the off side and sends it way back over deep mid-wicket.
There is a slight halt in play as Jadeja seems to have hurt himself. The physio has come out to have a look at him. Let's hope that he is fine.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Jadeja mistimes it but gets a couple. It is on a good length and around off, Jadeja swings it to long on, albeit unconvincingly. He manages to come back for the second though. No great damage results from the Free Hit then. Jadeja was anticipating a full length ball but the change of length surprises him a little here.
18.3 overs (3 Runs) Steven Smith does well to keep it down to two. Full and around off, Jadeja launches it over mid-wicket. The ball is running away to the boundary but Smith runs in from deep mid-wicket and stops it well. A couple. Hang on... No ball called. Free Hit coming up then.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Goes wide and full again, Ravindra strokes it to cover this time. Sundar wants a single but is sent back. Not needed at this stage from Sundar.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hazlewood goes full again. He pays the price. It was outside off, full, Ravindra Jadeja drives it between cover and mid off for a boundary.
Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Finishes with a yorker. It was outside off. Washington Sundar looks to dig it out but fails to do so.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full and around off, stroked down to the right of long on for two.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit too full. Something that happens to the best of the bowlers. It was on middle and leg, Sundar looks to play it on the leg side. But he gets an inside edge. It goes past the stumps and into the fine leg boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Ravindra Jadeja closes the face of his bat to flick it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and around off, pushed down to long on. A couple. Good running.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Starc slips one down the leg side, Washington misses his flick. Matthew Wade too misses it in the first attempt, conceding a run in the process.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Jadeja looks to drive on the off side but gets it off the inner half. It goes to mid-wicket for one.
Mitchell Starc is back on. His figures read 2-0-11-1 so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Ravindra strokes it to deep point for a single.
Washington Sundar comes out to bat now.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent stuff from Moises Henriques. He has had a very good game so far. Hardik goes for 16 from 15 balls. Good bowling from the hosts. Full and around off, Pandya looked to launch it over long off again but this time he gets it off the top half of the bat. It goes high in the air and towards wide long off. Steven Smith is the man there, he settles under it and takes it with ease.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) He has saved runs. Abbott does well. Full and in the slot, on off and middle. Pandya gives it everything he got. Looks to launch it well over wide long on. To the naked eye, he seems to have connected well but it is a bit short of the boundary. Sean Abbott leaps and parries the ball back into play. A couple. Sean Abbott could not hold onto that for a catch as it was very difficult to do so. But he does well to prevent it from going into the ropes on the full.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched past a diving cover fielder for one. Ravindra Jadeja looks for two but the deep fielder got to the ball, thwarting the second.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched firmly to cover for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Don't bowl length to him now. It was around off, Kung Fu Pandya stands tall and launches it well over long on for a maximum. He is just a phenomenal hitter of the ball.
Moises Henriques is back on. 3-0-11-2 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja steers it to the left of short third man. Very good running, the Indians come back for two.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Pandya drives it to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on off, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on top of leg, Hardik had moved across a little. He looks to flick but misses. Not too far from hitting the leg pole.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on the pads, HP shuffles a little and drags it down to the right of fine leg for a couple.
