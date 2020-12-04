Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! India in the game. The set batsman is gone. Big wicket for India. Cross seam full ball around off, Short looks to slog it over long on but does not get his timing right. It goes to Hardik at long on who takes it by coming forward a few steps. Australia still need 49 runs in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) The Natarajan speciality - Yorker, on off, Moises Henriques can only jam it out to cover for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, driven down to long on for a run.
14.3 overs (5 Runs) Misfield and a boundary! It is Sanju in the deep. Really agonizing for the bowler. It was outside off. Henriques cuts it to point and takes off for a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at the striker's end but it was well wide of the stumps. It goes to Samson in the deep on the leg side. He fumbles and the ball trickles away to the boundary. 5 runs in total.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker, outside off, driven down to the right of long on for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Good slower ball around off, Moises is just able to stroke it over Natarajan, to long on, for a single.
T Natarajan is back. 2-0-13-1 are his numbers. He is having a good debut so far.
13.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Quicker one outside off, Short looks to reverse paddle but fails to get any bat on it. 58 needed in 36 balls.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter ball outside off, Short looks to cut but misses. Wided.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker on middle, Moises tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Henriques uses his feet and then lifts it over extra cover for a couple.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played from Henriques! 100 up for Australia. Loopy ball outside off, Henriques drives it past cover-point and picks up a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, played back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Short dances down the track and then drives it to long off for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back to bowl. 2-0-10-2 are his numbers so far. He did not feature in the intial playing XI but judging by his performance so far, he should have.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Short drives it to long off for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Henriques cuts it through cover-point for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Short works it down to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to cover.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Henriques drives it to deep cover for a single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Poor start from Shami! Short ball on middle, Henriques pulls it to the deep square leg region for a maximum.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Henriques looks to sweep but misses. It goes off his pads and towards point. A leg bye taken.
Mohammed Shami is back. 2-0-21-0 are his numbers so far. Can he get a wicket now?
11.5 overs (1 Run) Hits the pads, Quicker one on the pads, Short shuffles across and then looks to swing it away but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes to short fine leg and the batters take a single off leg byes.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Henriques drives it down to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Short flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Henriques sweeps it to deep square leg for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Short plays it to point for a single.
Washington Sundar is back. He will bowl his third over. 2-0-9-0 are his figures.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on the pads, D'Arcy works it to the leg side for a run. 83 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Short flicks it to the fine leg region for a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? Moises Henriques it is. He bowled well earlier but it is with the bat that his team needs him more today.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! What a review from Kohli and India! What a moment for T Natarajan! He gets his first T20I wicket and has taken the big wicket of Maxwell. Brilliant use of the review. It looked plumb and the only thing that could have saved Maxwell was the bat but that did not happen. Natarajan bowls a good length delivery on middle and off, Maxwell looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal but the umpire is not interested. Kohli takes the review immediately. There is nothing on Ultra Edge but the Ball Tracker shows all reds. So, Maxwell has to walk back.
Right then, Kohli has called for a review. It is to have a look at the LBW appeal, which went against India, on-field. Nothing on the Hot Spot or the Snicko, so that means no bat there. What does Ball Tracker have to say? THREE REDS ON THE BALL TRACKER.... DECISION REVERSED!
10.2 overs (0 Run) EDGED BUT SAFE! Good length ball outside off, Maxwell looks to drive but gets an outside edge. Rahul dives forward but it falls short. Natarajan for a while thought that he had got his man.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Short drives it to the off side for a single.
