Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Just 4 from that over. Flighted around off, RJ leans in and pushes it to cover. AZ finishes with figures of 4-0-20-1. Good bowling from him.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Just singles. Shortish and outside off, Hardik Pandya pushes it through the covers for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja drives this down to long off for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, tucked to short fine leg. Jadeja wanted a single but Pandya sends him back.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Hardik shuffles left and right and then bunts this down to long off for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, driven uppishly but wide of the diving cover fielder for a single. Catch was the call but it was wide of the man at cover.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Jadeja works it to the leg side for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja comes to the middle now. The heroes of the 3rd ODI are out in the middle now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Rahul departs after playing a good knock but has given it away at the wrong time. He was trying to clear the longer part of the ground but has failed. India desperately needed him to continue. Henriques is having a brilliant game at the moment. Slower ball on middle, Rahul looks to go over long on but does not time it well. Abbott runs ahead from Long on and takes a good catch. Australia are on top.
13.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Short ball around off, Pandya shuffles across and then looks to pull but it hits his thigh pad and lobs towards the keeper. A leg bye taken before the keeper can collect.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Pandya works it to mid-wicket for three dots in a row.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Pandya digs it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hardik shuffles across and then plays it back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Rahul plays it back to the bowler. Excellent over from Zampa comes to an end.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Pandya works it down to long on for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? Hardik Pandya? India have saved him for late. Let's see if he is the one who steps out to the middle. Yep, it is him.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pandey goes now! This is excellent bowling from Zampa. Not a good return to the Indian side for Manish Pandey. Excellent catch from Hazlewood as well. Zampa bowls a flatter ball outside off, it bounces a little more than expected as well. Pandey looks to cut but it takes the top edge and goes towards short third man. Hazlewood dives forward and takes a very good catch. India keep losing wickets at regular intervals.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle and leg, Pandey flicks it to square leg.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Pandey looks to drive but it takes the inside half of the bat and it goes towards mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Rahul defends it to cover for a single.
Adam Zampa has got 2 overs to go. 2-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Pandey pushes it back to the bowler. A good over comes to an end from Henriques.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball down the leg side, Pandey lets it go to the keeper. Wided.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball on middle, Pandey chips it over the bowler's head and then picks up a couple before the long on fielder slides and makes the stop.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Pandey defends it to cover.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Very full delivery on off, Pandey digs it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pandey defends it out.
Who's in now? Manish Pandey, in at No. 5.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That has gone straight into the hands of the fielder at cover. A very promising innings from Samson comes to an end. A budding partnership has been broken and Australia get the breakthrough at the right time. Full ball outside off, Samosn looks to go over extra cover but does not get the required elevation on it. Swepson stationed at extra cover takes the catch and sends Samson back. Samson is disappointed as he walks back.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Samson works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle, Samson flicks it to deep square leg and picks up a couple. The fielder throws it to the keeper but Samson had made it in.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full down the leg side, Samson lets it go. Wide signalled.
10.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! 12th T20I 50 for KL Rahul. He has had an excellent year so far and is continuing that form. Good length ball on middle, Rahul flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single to get to the milestone.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Samson flicks it to square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot from Samson! Short ball outside off, Samson swats it over extra cover for a boundary. Brilliant hit from Sanju.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul punches it down to long off for a single.
