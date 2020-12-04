Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Zampa can bowl just the one delivery to Virat Kohli in this over. It is on the pads and pushed back to him. He concedes 9 in his first over. An expensive start for Adam Zampa.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Fumble and a single. Full and around off, Rahul comes down the track and drives it to Smith at cover-point. A fumble there and a single is sneaked in.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, tucked to long on. Another couple. Kohli will run these 2s all day.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) He has taken a couple. Wow! Short ball, Rahul drags it down to long on and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, blocked to the off side.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Zampa is being welcomed with a boundary. Tossed up outside off, Rahul leans forward and pushes it in front of point for an easy boundary.
Adam Zampa comes into the attack inside the Powerplay.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, KL Rahul knocks it towards deep backward point for a single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli punches it in front of point for a single.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary for Super V. Fullish and following King Kohli down the leg side, Virat watches it carefully, uses his wrists and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Champion players always find a way to come back.
3.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely ball from Hazlewood. Full and around off, it pitches and moves away. Virat Kohli looks to defend but the ball goes past his outside edge.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Bit of a misunderstanding but India get the single in the end. Outside off, it is pushed to point. Steven Smith there misfields and the Men in Blue, despite the initial hesitation, manage to sneak in a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a single. Will be interesting to see how Kohli goes about today.
2.6 overs (1 Run) And Virat is off the mark. Very full and outside off, Kohli guides it down to third man for one. 7 runs and a wicket off Starc's second over. A good one for him and the Australians.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and well outside off, past the tramline. Kohli lets it be. Some exercise for umpire Rod Tucker there. Stretches his arms to call it a wide.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, makes his way out to the middle.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! That is why Mitchell Starc is so good. People who are wondering why Mitch is still playing for Australia? This is why! Full and on off, a hint of away swing, just a hint. Dhawan looks to drive on the up but misses. The ball, despite the hint of away swing, manages to take the off pole down.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker length, really well bowled by Starc. Jammed out to deep point for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Over the top. There is no one there and a boundary to Rahul. Full and around off, KL Rahul looks to drive through the covers but gets a thickish outside edge. It flies well over backward point for a boundary. No one in the deep as well.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A bit of swing there. Full and swinging into Rahul who looks to drive but gets it off the inner half to the leg side.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, stroked to point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) This time Hazlewood rolls his arms and bowls a slower one around off, Gabbar blocks it to point. Looks for one but KL Rahul sends him back.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, a little bit of extra bounce. SD goes after that one but does not connect.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track and strokes it to cover-point.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul looks to tuck it to the leg side. He misses and it comes off his pads. Australia put in a feeble appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested. The ball goes to the leg side and the Men in Blue sneak in a leg bye.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark!. Full and around off, Shikhar opens the face of his bat and guides this wide of point. Gets a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan strokes it well but straight to point.
Josh Hazlewood will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) On the pads, Rahul tucks this to fine leg. Another couple. India are 4 for 0 at the end of the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) A good shot but no runs result for the Indians. Full and around off, KL Rahul strokes it well but finds point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full on off, Rahul blocks it to cover-point off the outer half.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full and around off, Rahul drives it down to mid off for a dot.
0.2 over (2 Runs) First runs off the bat for India and Rahul. The latter opens his account as well. Full and on off, Rahul drives it through cover-point and takes a couple.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starc starts off with a loosener. Full and well outside off, Rahul goes after it but misses.
We are all set to begin! The Australian players make their way out to the middle, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Mitchell Starc will start with the ball.
Pitch Report - Glenn Mcgrath says that the pitch looks dry and that there is not a lot of grass on it. Harsha Bhogle states that the straighter boundaries are a bit short.
Ravindra Jadeja is there for a chat. He says that he and Hardik were thinking to play till the end in the last ODI as they knew that there is not much batting left. Goes onto say that there will be something for the spinners and he would love to bowl on this wicket. Adds that he started the sword celebration at Lord's in 2014 and he does it for the warriors who love to wield their swords in battle.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (WK), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Virat Kohli, India's captain, says that it is a great chance to look at a few guys (in view of the 2020 T20 WC). States that they need to do well and continue that momentum. Adds that T Natarajan is making his T20I debut and states that he was composed in the last game. Wants to expose the players to different situations, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.
Aaron Finch, Australia's skipper, agrees that the road to the 2020 T20 World Cup starts today. Says that D'Arcy Short will fill the shoes of David Warner and will open with him. Is proud to wear the indigenous jersey.
TOSS - The men concerned are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in Finch's favour. AUSTRALIA WILL BOWL FIRST!
Glenn Maxwell is there for a chat. He says that he started to find something towards the Quarantine and once he started hitting the ball well, he hit the ball really well. Adds that he hopes to continue the form in the T20Is as well. Goes onto say that he practiced the switch-hit a lot more especially during quarantine. Tells that he feels that the switch-hit is a legitimate shot. Adds that he enjoys playing against Bumrah as he is a great bowler.
Australia meanwhile were very clinical in the ODI series. Their batting is well set and sorted. Yes, the absence of Warner leaves a big hole but they have demonstrated the ability to step up even in David's absence. Their bowlers took a tonking, just like India's. With Cummins being rested for the T20Is, there is a lot on Starc (if he is fit to play) and other bowlers' shoulders. Can the Aussies carry the same momentum from the ODI series here as well? Let's find out...
India batted well in the preceding ODI series but it was their bowling that let them down in the first couple of ODIs. In the third, just when it seemed like India would lose the plot, the bowlers did well to swing it back. Now, they have the likes of Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar as well. Will they make any changes to their side, as far as their bowling fortunes are concerned? Will be interesting to watch that.
Time now for T20Is. Or is it back to T20Is? Whichever way you like to look at it, it is the wonder of sport that we all are awaiting with bated breath. And we are in for a treat as a similar number of T20Is are set to be played between these two sides as much as the ODIs played earlier. We continue to be in Canberra and let's see if India can work their magic again here, after having won the 3rd ODI earlier.
