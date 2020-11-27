Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a couple of runs.
48.2 overs (0 Run) No run, just a mere push. But no space for a run.
48.1 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, this is driven through mid on for a couple.
47.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off. Shami fails to jam it out.
47.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed through covers.
47.4 overs (0 Run) On off, it is guided to point.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
47.2 overs (0 Run) ! Nothing on Snicko! This is down the leg side. Saini looks to flick but misses. There is a noise as the ball goes past the batter. An appeal but turned down. Australia review. Replays show that there is nothing. Australia lose their review.
47.1 overs (1 Run) One run as this is pushed through covers.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Outside off, Saini swings, it goes off the outide edge down to third man.
46.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed through covers.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) ! Shami once again uses his feet and hits it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.
46.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Shami gets down and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
46.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
45.6 overs (1 Run) ! Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
45.5 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
45.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Zampa has another one! Jadeja looks to do what he did on the first ball. Steps out and looks to clear long on. He gets a little too close to the pitch of the delivery and hits it hard towards long on. Starc takes it nicely.
45.3 overs (1 Run) A single as Saini pushes it through covers.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely use of the feet! Gets to the pitch of the ball and then tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie.
Match Reports
After 50.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 375, are 308/8.