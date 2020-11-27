Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through square leg, for a single.
39.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is pulled away, through the fine leg, for a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
39.3 overs (0 Run) No run, the batter cuts the ball square but it is intercepted.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Saini swings but gts nothing on it.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Jadeja dabs it to third man for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
38.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is probably the final nail in the coffin. Heartbreak for Pandya. He deserved a ton. Very selfless from him though. He could have easily just taken those 10 runs in singles but he went for the big hit as that was the need of the hour but it does not come off. It is fuller and on off. Pandya hits it hard but holes out at long on. Starc takes it.
38.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is guided towards point.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on the pads, Jadeja looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
38.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Jadeja defends it out.
38.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Jadeja looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On off, Jadeja drops it towards cover and takes one.
37.5 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Jadeja looks to drop and run on the off side but is sent back.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Pandya pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Shorter and on middle, Pandya stands tall and flat-bats it past the diving mid on fielder. India need more of these.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body. Jadeja pulls it down to fine leg for one.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Jadeja plays it to mid off and takes a quick single.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Flat and short around off, Hardik punches it to the off side for one.
36.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hardik moves away from the stumps so Zampa bowls it wide outside off. Good thinkng but it is on the wrong side of the tramline.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and off. Jadeja churns a single at long on for one.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Hardik punches it to sweeper cover for one.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Hardik punches it back to the bowler.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Lucky escape for Zampa. Drags one short outside off. Pandya swings but the ball turns away from him.
35.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Jadeja looks to drop and run but is sent back.
35.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! On off, this is pushed towards cover.
35.4 overs (0 Run) this is worked to mid-wicket.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Jadeja hops and nudges it on the leg side.
35.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided towards point.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, this is pulled through square leg for one.
