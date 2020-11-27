Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Soft dismissal to end a terrific innings from skipper, Aaron Finch! Stop the press as Bumrah's ODI wicket drought is finally over. Short ball, a well-directed one which lacks pace as well. Finch looks to gude it over the keeper's head but the lack of pace sees him just guide it high in the air. KL Rahul runs behind to his left and takes a simple catch. Perfect way for India to finish Powerplay 2!
39.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Finch flicks it to the ight of fine leg and gets a couple.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off. Finch looks to run it down to third man but chops it on the crease.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Bumrah! The fine leg is up but he still bowls it on the pads. Finch tickles it to fine leg and gets another boundary.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh m, what have you done Agarwal! On the pads, Finch flicks it to the right of deep mid-wicket. Mayank Agarwal at deep mid-wicket runs to that side but seems to have lost the ball in the sunshine and the ball goes away from him and to the fence.
39.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Brilliant effort from Chahal but he cannot hold onto it. Fuller on the pads, Finch flicks it uppishly to the left of short fine leg. Chahal dives and gets his hands to it but cannot hold onto it. Two taken.
38.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Handsome and effective from Smith. Tossed up around off, Smith plays the most difficult shot, the inside out shot. He makes it look easy and lofts it over extra cover for a biggie.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Finch tucks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) HUNDRED FOR FINS! His first in SCG! Such a beautiful knock this has been from the skiper. He has led from the front. Floated around off, Finch flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple to get to his ton. The crowd is on its feet to applaud. The Australian skipper makes a tribute to his the late Phil Hughes as he then proceeds to remove his helmet and raise it along with the bat as everyone in the stadium applauds the skipper's efforts.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, SS flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gives the strike to Aaron Finch.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time gets in the gap and gets a boundary. Short around off, it is half tracker and Smitch is happy to punch it through cover-point for a boundary.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Smith punches it but finds cover inside the circle.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Smith dabs it to third man and keeps the strike.
37.5 overs (1 Run) The wait continues as Finch moves to 99! Fuller on off and middle, Finch nudges it to the left of long on. He thinks he can get two but the fielder is quick to clean it up and keep the Australian skipper waiting on 99!
37.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, SMith flicks but gets just a single this time.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR STEVEN SMITH! Another easy picking for Smith. It is on the pads, Smith just flicks it through backward square leg to get to his fifty. He did not start off well but has slowly found his groove in this innings and looks set now.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Early Christmas present for Smith. Overpitched on middle, asking to be hit. Smith says thank you very much and flicks it delightfully through mid-wicket for a boundary.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Finch milks it through mid on to move 2 away from a well-deserved century.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR AND FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan has made a complete mess of it. Floated on middle and off. Smith goes for a sluggish slog over mid-wicket. He gets a tp edge which goes towards long on. Dhawan there is standing too far inside the ropes. He runs back and raises his hand to take it but he cannot get anything on it and goes away to the fence on the bounce.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Smith taps it back to the bowler.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut away fine! Short outside off, Smitch cuts it in the gap through point for a boundary.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time connects and gets a boundary! Tossed up fuller around off, Smith lifts his drive over covers for a boundary.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Short outside off. Smith looks to punch but misses and falls over. KL Rahul whips the bails quickly but luckily Smith's back foot does not leave the crease.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle and off. Smith pushes it to mid-wicket.
35.6 overs (1 Run) On off, the former Australian skipper punches it through covers and keeps the strike.
35.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads. Finch looks to flick but misses. The ball kisses his pad and goes to the on side for leg bye.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
35.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shami overcooks the bouncer as it goes over the head of Smith.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop from Kohli! The captain leading from the front on the field. Full on middle, Smith flicks it right of the meat of his bat to the right of mid-wicket. Kohli there dives and saves at least 3 for his side.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Finch flicks it to the leg side for a single. Moves to 97!
35.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off. Smith closes the face of the bat a bit too soon. The ball goes to third man off the outer half of his bat to the right of third man for a single.
Match Reports
