Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
34.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Googly and on off, Jadeja guides it to point.
Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat now.
34.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is the wicket Australia needed and it is Zampa who has provided it. Dhawan played really well but he needed to hang in there. He looks to take on Zampa. Comes down the track but gets a little too close to the pitch of the ball. Tries to hit it over the fielder at mid off but does not get the desired elevation and holes out to Starc there. 146 needed in 93.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Zampa gets away with one! He bowls it short. Pandya pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) this is pushed through covers for one.
Bowling change. Adam Zampa is back into the attackk. This is a very vital moment this game.
33.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On off, this is guided down to third man for one.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Dhawan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
33.4 overs (0 Run) this is guided to point.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! NIcely played! On the pads, Dhawan flicks it behind square on the leg side and it races away to the fence. Dhawan is batting really sensibly here.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended nicely.
33.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Pandya nudges it to long on and keeps the strike. 154 needed off 102 now.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Is it a dropped catch? There was a cry of catch it from Carey. Low full toss on off, Hardik hits it hard but uppishly back to Maxwell. The Australian gets a hand to it but is unable to hold onto it.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Dhawan whips it to mid-wicket for a run.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Dhawan pushes ot back to the bowler.
Stoinis is seen walking off the field! Not ideal for Australia. He was really doing a good job. Glenn Maxwell will complete the over.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off. Hardik pulls it to deep mid-wicket and eases to the other end.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, HP pushes it to mid off.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! God shot! Length ball outside off, Dhawan hangs on his back foot and slashes it through point for a boundary.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Dhawan flicks it to short mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Dhawan flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Hardik glances it to mid-wicket for a run.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Pandya looks to pull it hard but mistimes it towards mid on.
Finch is not going for spin with these tw out there! He is persisting with pace, he knows how good the two are against spin.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, asking Dhawan to take a chance. The southpaw from Delhi is happy to let it go.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAPPED! Short ball on off, Dhawan pulls it with power and intent. Labuschagne runs to his right and puts a dive but comes second best.
30.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Dhawan flicks but finds mid-wicket inside the circle.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Terrific bal. Yorker on middle and leg. Dhawan manages to jam it out.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Dhawan punches it to cover.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Heavy short ball around off. Hardik pulls it to the left of deep mid-wicket. Maxwell there slides and keeps it down to one.
