Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Aaron keeps it out. The Australian skipper will have to wait for his century.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Darted quicker on middle and leg. Finch tucks it to mid-wicket.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Finch plays it away from long on and gets a couple to move to 96!
34.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Finch tapsit back to the bowler.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Floated on middle and off, Smith sweeps it to the right of deep mid-wicket. Iyer there runs to that side and keeps it down to one with a dive.
34.1 overs (2 Runs) Smith milks another couple. Floated around off, Smith drives it wide of long off for a brace.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off. Finch hops and defends it to cover.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Driven nicely but straight to the fielder. Full around off, Finch drives it straight to cover.
33.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Finch punches it behind point and gets another couple. The partnershi motors to 47 off just 37 balls.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Another short ball but this time Smith pulls it off the upper half of his bat for a single.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfectly placed! Short ball on middle, Smith pulls it in front of square and in the gap for a boundary.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off. Finch drives it to point for a single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full toss but down the leg side. Finch looks to flick but misses.
32.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, this is pushed towards mid on. The fielder at mid-wicket runs to his left, dives and stops it. End of an action-packed over.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! This is adding salt to the wound. Smith comes down the track and whips it uppishly It is wide of deep mid-wicket and a boundary results.
32.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is going over! Australia now review correctly. Smith survives. This is on middle. It straightens a touch. Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. He is hit above the knee roll. An appeal and up goes the finger. Smith reviews after a chat and replays show it to be going over.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Smith has been adjudged LBW but he has taken it upstairs.
32.2 overs (2 Runs) Smith looks to play the slog sweep but it goes off the inner half through square leg for two.
32.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Smith looks to go over covers but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and wide! Put away! Another good over for Australia. Short and outside off. Finch stands tall and cuts it over point. No chance for the man in the deep.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Finch drops it towards cover and takes one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked throughs square leg for one.
31.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for two.
31.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
30.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a good over for Australia. On middle, defended.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Another two! Sees Finch coming down the track and bowls it wide outside off. Finch hits it through wide mid off and takes two.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and around off, this is slapped through covers for two.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Now creams this through covers for one.
30.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely! Uses his feet brilliantly. It ends up being a full toss. Smith hits it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.3 overs, Australia are 210/1. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.