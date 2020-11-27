Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is chipped down towards long on for one more.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya is in his element here! Short and on middle. Pandya stands tall and pulls it through square leg. In the gap.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Dhawan stands tall and pushes it towards cover for one.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Dhawan pulls but the fielder at mid-wicket dives to his left and stops it.
29.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dhawan flicks but to mid-wicket.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
Josh Hazlewood is back on.
DRINKS! 174 needed in 126 and this game is still equally in the balance. The pair of Dhawan and Hardik have been fantastic and have stitched a century stand. Australia have a lot of runs to play with but will look to end this partnership as soon as possible. Can the hosts find a way to get rid of either Dhawan or Pandya?
28.6 overs (3 Runs) Three to end a good over! 200 up for India. A full toss, it is flicked through mid-wicket and three is taken.
28.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off. Pandya jams it out towards cover.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! A bumper. Pandya does not get on top of the bounce but hits it well enough to find the gap in the mid-wicket region.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will release the pressure somewhat! Shorter and outside off. Pandya does well to get on top of the bounce and slap it past cover. Welcome boundary.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Pandya punches it to cover for one.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Dhawan plays it straight to mid off.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Dhawan plays it straight to mid off.
27.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! On the pads, Dhawan glances it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Pandya plays it to long on and trudges to the other end.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter than the good length area around leg. Hardik pulls it to fine leg and keeps the strike.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Hardik looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of his bat to cover.
26.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Hardik punches it to mid-wicket.
26.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one down the leg side from Starc. Usually Mitchell is more accurate but tonight's been a different case.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off. Hardik stands across and plays it to mid-wicket.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Another shrt one. This is outside off, Hardik sways away and also keeps his hands down.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off. Dhawan hops and looks to play it behind point. It goes off the lower portion of his bat to the left of Carey. He dives and keeps it down to one.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Just 2 off the over. Length ball on off, Hardik punches it back to the bowler. India need 193 off the remaining 144 legal deliveries.
25.5 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe again! Heavy ball from Stoinis. Hardik punches it uppishly to the left of Stoinis. Marcus might have got a finger tips to it.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around off. Pandya punches it to mid off.
25.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Gabbar flicks it to the on side for one.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop! Steven Smith the fielder at point. Saves a certain boundary. Length ball around off, Dhawan slams it to the left of point. Smith there flies of that side and saves a certain boundary.
25.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pandya milks it to long on for one.
