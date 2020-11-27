Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off. Smith flat-bats it off the lower half of his bat to mid off.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, SS defends it to point and shouts a loud no.
29.4 overs (2 Runs) A very classy shot! Good length ball around off, Smith drives it on the up away from sweeper cover for a couple.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off. Finch opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for one.
29.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Finch flicks it away from deep mid-wicket for a couple.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Smith guides it through point for one.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punished! Chahal pays for the extra delivery! Short on leg, Finch finds the gap between mid-wicket and square leg and gets another boundary.
28.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated around off, Smith lunges forward and drives it to sweeper cover for a single to get off the mark. Hold on! Criminal from Chahal as he has overstepped his line. Free Hit to follow and it will be Finch who will get the freebie.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Short and spinning away from Smith. He taps it to point.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely looped up delivery on middle and off. Smith comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Finch flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Finch finds his counterpart again at cover.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Floated around off, Finch hits it hard to the right of short cover. Kohli there dives and saves runs for his side.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on. End of a successful over from Shami.
Who will walk out to bat at number 3? Will it be the former skipper, Steven Smith who will join the current one or will we see a surprise? No surprise as Steven Smith walks out at number 3!
27.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! There is a spike and Warner has to walk back! That is the wicket India so desperately needed! Excellent use of the technology. Shami goes full and wide outside off. Warner looks to jam it out behind point but there is a sound as the ball passes the bat. Rahul takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. Kohli reviews and he is very confident. Replays roll in and it shows that Warner has hit the ground too but he does so after the ball passes the bat. Also, the spike is when the ball passes the bat and hence, the on-field decision has to be overturned. End of a very good innings and a brilliant partnership for Australia. Is this the opening India needed? Can they capitalize on this?
Review time! India think they have got Warner caught behind. The on-field umpire does not think so. Kohli has opted for a review. Let's see what the replays have to say.
27.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, that is punched off the back foot for a couple.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dispatched! Slightly short and Warner picks the length early. He smashes it over the mid-wicket fielder for another boundary.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Half an appeal but nothing! On off, Finch looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On off, it is pushed through covers. A good over for Australia.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Finch once again uses his feet and hits this hard down towards long on. Two.
26.4 overs (6 Runs) ! All the way! Finch uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball. He lofts it over the long on fence for a maximum.
26.3 overs (0 Run) FInch comes down the track but the length is short. He tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
26.2 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is pushed down to long off.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed through covers for one.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! Shorter and outside off. Warner slashes at it. It goes off the underedge fine on the off side. Two.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is pushed to the man at mid off.
25.4 overs (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot, but not in the gap.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Finch played that really late! On off, he guides it towards third man for one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, it is pushed towards wide mid off for one. The fielder fumbles but it stays to one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) On the body, not giving the batter room to play with. It is worked to mid-wicket.
