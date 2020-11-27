Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Once again single off the last ball. On middle and leg, Warner milks it to long on and keeps the strike. Halfway stage of the innings has gone and Australia are in a commanding position here. The hosts are 134/0!
24.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Warner pushes it back to the bowler.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Warner cannot find the gap.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, David Warner flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter on off, Warner punches it away from sweeper cover for a couple.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played. Fuller on middle and off. Warner chnages the grip on the handle and switch hits it through backward point for a boundary.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Gets the single of the last ball. Good over from Yuzvendra Chahal. Just that single off it. The last ball is on the pads, Warner flicks this away from short mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
23.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in the over now. Shortish top spinner on middle. Warner tucks it to mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle. This was overpitched but Warner finds short mid-wicket with his flick.
23.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Warner flicks it but once again cannot go past the fielder.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off. Warner plays it to mid on.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off. Warner calmly defends it.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Darted quicker on the pads, Finch turns it but finds mid-wicket inside the circle.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slogged away! Finch is looking extremely comfortable out in the middle now. Full on off, Finch lifts it with minimum of fuss over mid-wicket and away from the fielder for a boundary.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, bunted down to mid on for a single.
22.3 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR WARNER! His 22nd fifty in this format and this has been a very good knock from the southpaw. He has played really well and will look to convert this into a big one. On the pads, Warner flicks it through square leg and gets a coupe.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on middle. Warner tucks it to mid-wicket and takes a step forward. He quickly shouts no allowing Finch ample time to get back in.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off. Finch milks it to long on and eases to the other end.
21.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Warner defends it to get through the over.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Warner charges down the track while moving away from the stumps. Bumrah follows him and bowls it on the pads. Warner looks to flick but he misses. The ball kisses his pads and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Bouncer! A well-direct one from around the wicket to the southpaw. Warner sways away from it. Oh wait a minute. Bumrah has overstepped and it is a No Bal! Free Hit coming up!
21.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle. Finch guides it to the right of mid on and hurries for the single. Hardik charges to the ball from mid on but fumles while trying to pick it up allowing Finch to get the single with relative ease.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Finch strokes it but straight to mid on.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Now gently flicks it towards square leg and rotates the strike. Smart and sensible from the southpaw.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! Wonderful and powerful from Warner. Short around off, Warner pulls it in the gap through mid-wicket for a boundary.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Flat and short on off. Finch defends it to the right of Jadeja.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Another flick and another single this time for David Warner.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Short on middle and off. Finch plays it towards long on. Jadeja looks to stop but gets blocked by Warner who does not move. Single taken.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Short on off. Warner tucks it to mid-wicket for a run.
20.2 overs (1 Run) This time Finch stays in his crease and whips it to the on side for one.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Floated around off. Finch comes down the track and looks to flick. He gets an inside edge and the ball lobs off his pad. Luckily for him it fals well away from Jaddu.
