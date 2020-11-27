Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On off, it is pushed back to the mid off fielder.
19.5 overs (0 Run) PUT DOWN! Maxwell is the culprit! Something about today, even the best of the best are not hanging one. Dhawan has a life. Can he make use of it? This is tossed up on off, Dhawan smashes it hard towards cover where Maxwell fails to hang on.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) ! BANG! If it is in his zone, Pandya will go for it. This is tossed up and it is very full. Pandya hammers it over the long on fence again.
19.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run, played towards mid off.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Somewhat spoils the over does the last ball! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket. No stopping that.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is guided towards point for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Pandya defends it onto the ground.
18.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run, played towards square leg.
18.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided to point.
18.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is defended off the back foot to the off side for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) defended.
17.5 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India won't mind how they come as long as they do! Edgy! This is fuller, Zampa tosses it up again. Pandya goes hard at it. It goes off the outside edge down to the third man fence.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! THere goes Pandya! This is slightly fuller. Zampa gives it air and Pandya smashes it over the long on fence fror a biggie.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Pandya looks to flick but misses. It goes off the pads to short fine leg.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Pandya once again pulls it brilliantly through square leg for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Pandya strokes it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant from Stoinis! Shorter and on off, Pandya pulls it through mid-wicket. Stoinis in the deep runs to his left. Dives and he seems to have pushed it back in. They take it upstairs to check and replays show that Pandya has done brilliantly.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Pandya defends it solidly.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
15.5 overs (0 Run) ! This is quicker and on middle. Dhawan stays back and looks to defend, the ball hits the bottom and is going towards the stumps. SD kicks it away.
15.4 overs (1 Run) this is eased down to long off for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Match Reports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Australia vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 375, are 145/4. The live updates of Australia vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Australia vs India 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Australia vs India 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs India, Australia vs India live score, Australia vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Australia vs India 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.