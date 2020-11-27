Australia vs India: Australia vs India 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Pandya pushes it towards covers.
14.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and just outside off. Pandya looks to poke at it but then is beaten.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one more.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided towards point.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A dot! On middle, it is fuller. Dhawan hits it hard straight towards the bowler.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Way too short and on middle. Dhawan evades it and it goes over his head.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, it is defended. Now then Cummins has overstepped. Free Hit coming up.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is pulled away, through the mid wicket, for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) The googly outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but misses.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this is driven through covers for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is soft! Very soft! Rahul has been dismissed off a full toss. It is a gentle one on off. Rahul drives it and straight into the hands of the cover fielder. Smith makes no mistake. India slip further.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) 100 up for India! Shortish and outside off. Rahul cuts but the fielder at point dives to his right and stops it nicely. A single. 276 more needed.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Dhawan stays back and defends it onto the ground. A better over from Starc.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Rahul slashes at it but misses.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Rahul works it towards mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Rahul defends it and he wants a run but is sent back.
12.1 overs (0 Run) From aronud the wicket. This is angled into the off pole. Defended.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Rahul looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Appeal but that is probably to put the umpire off! It is down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses. Wided.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Rahul watches it early and lets it be.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Just short! The short ball almost does the trick again! It is on middle. Gets big on Dhawan. He tries to pull but it goes off the top edge. It lands ahead of deep backward square leg for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Dhawan looks to play it late. It goes off the edge and to the left of the keeper who dives and stops it.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end a good over for India! Shorter and around off, Rahul stands tall and guides it through point for two.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width on offer and Rahul puts it away. It is short and wide outside off. Rahul cuts it through point and it races away to the fence. Second boundary in the over.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Rahul is off the mark now! Outside off, he opens the face and then guides it through point for two.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Rahul stays back and defends it onot the ground.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided towards point for one. Clever batting.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome back, Starc! Length and outside off, Dhawan creams it through covers and it races away to the fence.
