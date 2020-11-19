"Bowlers Be Prepared": BCCI Shares Video Of Cheteshwar Pujara Hitting The Nets. Watch
Cheteshwar Pujara returns to action in the Indian Test squad for the series with Australia and hit the nets as he began his preparation.
Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was seen batting in the nets in Australia, ahead of the four-match Test series which will begin from December 17. Pujara was seen practising in a video tweeted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s official Twitter handle. "The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia," read the caption on the video.
Pujara has not played competitive cricket recently, unlike other Team India players as he was not part of the recently-concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 32-year-old will be directly representing the Indian team in the Test series, as he is not a part of the squad for the limited formats.
The away tour of Australia will begin with a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be followed by the same number of T20I clashes. Opener Rohit Sharma will not be a part of the limited format-matches, as there is uncertainty over his match fitness.
The tour will conclude with a four-match Test series, with the games set to be held in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
The first Test of the series scheduled to be a day-night affair will take place in Adelaide.