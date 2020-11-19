Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was seen batting in the nets in Australia, ahead of the four-match Test series which will begin from December 17. Pujara was seen practising in a video tweeted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s official Twitter handle. "The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia," read the caption on the video.

Pujara has not played competitive cricket recently, unlike other Team India players as he was not part of the recently-concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 32-year-old will be directly representing the Indian team in the Test series, as he is not a part of the squad for the limited formats.

The away tour of Australia will begin with a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be followed by the same number of T20I clashes. Opener Rohit Sharma will not be a part of the limited format-matches, as there is uncertainty over his match fitness.

The tour will conclude with a four-match Test series, with the games set to be held in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The first Test of the series scheduled to be a day-night affair will take place in Adelaide.