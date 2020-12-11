Jasprit Bumrah registered his maiden first-class fifty, during India's second practice Test match against Australia A, in Sydney. To reach his half-century, Bumrah pulled a short-pitched delivery by Will Sutherland to the fine-leg boundary. Despite a diving fielder trying to reach for the ball, Bumrah managed to muster enough power to send it over the boundary ropes for a six and also reach his maiden first-class fifty. This was also the Indian pacer's second-highest first-class score, which previously was 16 not out. He also posted the highest score of India's innings with an unbeaten 55-run knock from 57 deliveries. Here is the video of Bumrah sending Sutherland's delivery for a six to reach his fifty:

Bumrah's unbeaten knock consisted of six fours and two sixes. He also shared a 71-run last-wicket stand with Mohammed Siraj (22) to help India climb to 194 all out in the 49th over.

Maiden first-class fifty for @Jaspritbumrah93 and this is also his first 50 in any format! He gets to his half-century in 54 balls in a pink-ball game against Australia A! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/U0Z6su8umO — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

Bumrah's arrival came at a time when India were struggling.

Initially, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Majority of the Indian batsmen fell cheaply to the Aussie bowlers, with the likes of Bumrah, Siraj, Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) putting in decent knocks for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Sean Abbott and Jack Wildermuth were in top form for the hosts. Abbott notched three dismissals and conceded 46 runs. Wildermuth took three wickets and conceded only 13 runs. Mitchell Swepson, Harry Conway and Cameron Green took a wicket each.