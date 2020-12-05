Australia vs India: Yuzvendra Chahal On The Brink Of Equalling Jasprit Bumrah's Record For India In Men's T20Is
India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal, who took 3 wickets in the opening T20I, has the opportunity on Sunday to equal or even surpass Jasprit Bumrah in the list of India's highest wicket-takers in men's T20Is.
Highlights
-
Yuzvendra Chahal has the opportunity to script history in the 2nd T20I
-
A dismissal will make him India's joint top wicket-taker in men's T20Is
-
Jasprit Bumrah currently leads the charts with 59 dismissals
Yuzvendra Chahal picked three wickets while conceding 25 runs in the first T20I between Australia and India on Friday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Chahal was named as the Man of the Match, for his game-changing performance which helped the visitors emerge victorious by 11 runs. India hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second T20I set to take place on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chahal has the opportunity to script history during the course of the upcoming clash, having reached a tally of 58 wickets in T20Is. A dismissal on Sunday will make him the joint highest wicket-taker for India in men's T20Is. Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah currently leads the charts with 59 dismissals.
Yuzvendra Chahal's wickets v Australia on Friday takes him to for his T20I career.— ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2020
He is just one wicket away from equalling Jasprit Bumrah as India's highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AGIppZMOC0
Chahal can even go on to become the India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of international cricket, if he picks up two wickets.
Bumrah did not feature in the first T20I after being rested. There is no certainty over whether or not the pacer will take the field on Sunday, with the four-match Test series between the two countries not far away.
Chahal was originally not supposed to be a part of the first T20I, having not been included in India's playing XI. The leg-spinner was, however, given an opportunity in the second innings, after being selected as the concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.
Promoted
Jadeja was struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of the first innings.
The all-rounder has been ruled out of the T20I series, with pacer Shardul Thakur added to the squad.