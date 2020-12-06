Yuzvendra Chahal became Team India's joint-highest wicket-taker in men's Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) on Sunday. Chahal reached the milestone after accounting for the dismissal of Steve Smith in the second T20I of the three-match series between Australia and India. The game is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and is a must-win for the hosts considering their defeat in the opening clash on Friday. The 30-year-old now has 59 wickets in the shortest format of the game, having reached the tally in 44 games. Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah previously led the charts, but now has Chahal for company at the top.

Yuzvendra Chahal has equalled Jasprit Bumrah's record of most wickets for India in men's T20Is



They have 59 scalps each! pic.twitter.com/xTh5a0kGvA — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

Chahal had earlier picked three wickets while conceding 25 runs in the first T20I between the two sides at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The leg-spinner was named as the Man of the Match for his spell which helped Team India register a win by a margin of 11 runs. Chahal's three dismissals saw him finish the opening T20I with a tally of 58 wickets in the shortest format of international cricket, handing him an opportunity to reach the milestone.

The 30-year-old was originally not supposed to be a part of the game in Canberra, after not being named in the Indian lineup. Chahal, however, got an opportunity to make an impact, after taking the field in the second innings as Ravindra Jadeja's concussion substitute.

Jadeja was struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of India's innings.