Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts were handed a paltry target of 90 runs, after the visitors posted a total of 36 runs in the second innings. The Indian team's total of 36/9 is their lowest-ever in Test cricket, with none of the batsmen managing to reach double figures. Fans were left disappointed by this performance, which reflected in some undeserved criticism that came Wasim Jaffer's way on Twitter for being "busy making memes", having been confused as the "batting coach" of the Indian team. "When the batting coach is busy making memes, what can be expected from the batsmen. #INDvAUS," said the fan. Jaffer calmly corrected him on the social media platform. "I'm not the batting coach Mohit," read the tweet from the former Indian cricketer.

I'm not the batting coach Mohit. https://t.co/oRl7HISRwi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 19, 2020

The 42-year-old is the batting coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Jaffer was quite active on Twitter during the recently-concluded 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), posting numerous memes.

The Indian team will be missing out on the services of skipper Virat Kohli for the remainder of the Test series.

Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The visitors may further miss out on the services of pacer Mohammed Shami who suffered a wrist injury during the opening Test in Adelaide.

India will be looking to bounce back in the Boxing Day Test that begins on December 26 in Melbourne.