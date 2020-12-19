Reflecting on India's eight-wicket loss to Australia in their first-ever overseas day-night Test, skipper Virat Kohli said that the batsmen did not show "enough intent" on Day 3, adding that this loss "really hurts". He also said that it was "hard to put those feelings into words". Kohli and other Indian batsmen failed miserably on Day 3 as Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ran riot. Talking about Australia's bowling, Kohli said that they had bowled similar kinds of line and length in the first innings as well but their positive mindsets helped them do fare better in the first innings.

"It's very hard to put those feelings into words. We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then just collapsed. Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. It really hurts. Probably didn't have enough intent in the batting today. It's something that needs to be reflected and learnt from," said a dejected Kohli at the post-match presentation.

"Bowlers bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well, but then our mindset was to get runs. There were some good balls. But I don't think it did anything drastic. Just the atmosphere was created where runs were difficult to come by. I think it was a combination of both - lack of intent, and bowlers bowling in good areas," he added, questioning the lack of intent shown by the Indian batsmen in the second innings which saw them post their lowest-ever total in Test cricket.

Apart from poor batting show, another big blow to India came when Mohammed Shami was injured by a bouncer and left the field in pain.

Giving an update on Shami's injury, Kohli said: "No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. Was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens".

India will be without Kohli for the remainder of the series, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over the captaincy but Kohli was confident that team would bounce back strongly in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, which starts on December 26.

"Obviously you want to be committed to the team's cause. Confident the boys going forward will reflect on this and come up with a better result on Boxing Day," he added.