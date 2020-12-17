India skipper Virat Kohli, after scoring a hard-fought 74 off 180 balls, was unlucky to get run-out after a mix-up with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane in the final session on Day 1 of Adelaide Test. The wicket came as a big relief for the hosts as both Kohli and Rahane were looking solid in the middle and had stitched a solid partnership of 88 runs for the fourth wicket.

Here's how Virat Kohli got run-out:

Nightmare scenario for India, pure joy for Australia!



Virat Kohli is run out after a mix up with Ajinkya Rahane! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YdQdMrMtPh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

However, not all Australians were happy with Kohli's dismissal, including former leg-spinner Shane Warne who took to Twitter to express his disappointment. "Disappointing to see the great @imVkohli get run out ! You could tell when he walked to the crease he wanted a big innings and was super determined! Such a shame for us cricket lovers," Warne tweeted.

Disappointing to see the great @imVkohli get run out ! You could tell when he walked to the crease he wanted a big innings and was super determined ! Such a shame for us cricket lovers https://t.co/Fj4qPmsqOb — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 17, 2020

After starting cautiously, Kohli was looking set for a big score but it wasn't to be as a late call from Rahane costed him his wicket. Rahane played with a full delivery straight to mid-off and called for a quick single.

However, the ball was hit too close to the fielder and by the time he realised that and changed his mind, Kohli was already half-way down the crease. A good throw from Josh Hazlewood at the bowling end and Lyon clipped the bails to send the Indian captain packing.

Promoted

With Kohli on strike, the visitors were in control of their inning but his wicket opened the floodgate and they lost two more wickets after him, with Rahane and Hanuma Vihari getting out in quick succession. Rahane was trapped leg before by Mitchell Starc while Vihari also got out in a similar fashion to Hazlewood.

At stumps, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin were unbeaten at the crease, with scoreboard reading 233 for six.