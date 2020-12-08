Virat Kohli was left frustrated after a review taken by India during the third Twenty20 International against Australia in Sydney was declared "null and void" by the third umpire as the review had been taken by India after replays were shown on the big screen at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The incident happened in the 11th over of the Australian inning when a delivery from T. Natarajan hit Matthew Wade on the pads and India's half-hearted appeal for leg before was turned down by the on-field umpire. Virat Kohli took a review and the third umpire went through with the process for a while before stopping to declare the review null and void as replays had already been shown on the big screen before India asked for the DRS review.

Replays on TV showed Wade pointing out to the on-field umpire Rod Tucker that replays had been shown on the big screen before Kohli opted for DRS.

Moments later, the voice of the TV umpire was heard on air and he too pointed out the same and called off the review.

Kohli was displeased with the move and approached the on-field umpires for a chat.

Play resumed after Kohli and the umpires had an animated discussion.

Wade went on to register his third T20I half-century, the second of this series.

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after having won the first two games in Canberra and Sydney.

India won the first T20I by 11 runs last Friday and took the second one by six wickets on Sunday.