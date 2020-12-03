Seamer T Natarajan made his international debut in India's third ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer took two wickets in his debut, helping his team to a 13-run victory as Australia won the series 2-1. Saying that it was a "surreal experience" to represent his country, Natarajan on Thursday tweeted saying he was looking forward to more challengers playing for India. "It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes," Natarajan wrote in his tweet.

"Looking forward for more challenges," he added, along with an emoji of the Indian flag.

It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes.



Looking forward for more challenges pic.twitter.com/22DlO9Xuiv — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) December 3, 2020

After India posted a total of 302 batting first, Natarajan gave the visitors the first breakthrough. In just the sixth over of the game, Marnus Labuschagne - opening in place of the injured David Warner - chopped on a short delivery from Natarajan as India took their first wicket in the Powerplay overs in the series.

He came back again at the death to remove Ashton Agar - who was Australia's last real hope to complete the chase and a series whitewash - to wrap up a memorable debut.

He finished the match with figures of 2-70.

Natarajan was originally included in India's T20 squad for their tour of Australia but was called up to the ODI setup as well as a backup for Navdeep Saini, who had complained of back spasms before the series started.

Natarajan earned his maiden India call-up after an impressive display in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Armed with the ability to bowl yorkers almost at will, Natarajan shone as a death bowler for SunRisers Hyderabad, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches as he helped the David Warner-led franchise to the knockout stages of IPL 2020.

Promoted

He will now be seen in action in the three-match T20 series against Australia, which begins on Friday at the Manuka Oval. The two teams will then travel back to Sydney for the remaining two matches.

The white-ball leg of the tour will be followed by a four-match Test series beginning on December 17.