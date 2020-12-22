Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav took to Instagram to keep their fans updated about their whereabouts as they posted selfies from the airport ahead of India's departure for Melbourne for the second Test against Australia. India lost the first Test match in Adelaide and they will be hoping to bounce back in the Boxing-Day Test. Australia won the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval by eight wickets. Jadeja and Yadav weren't part of the XI that featured in Adelaide as Jadeja was still recovering from injuries he sustained in the T20I series that preceded the Tests while Kuldeep was benched. Here are the pictures posted by both cricketers

Ravindra Jadeja could replace Hanuma Vihari in the 2nd Test match.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kuldeep Yadav poses for a selfie, while on his way to Melbourne.

Photo Credit: Instagram

According to reports, Jadeja could replace Hanuma Vihari in the second Test if deemed fit by India's team management. The all-rounder suffered a concussion during the first T20I against Australia and also suffered a hamstring injury.

The second Test match starts from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The visitors will also be without captain Virat Kohli, who has been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI.

Moreover, India will be without Rohit Sharma, who is currently self-isolating, reportedly in Sydney. Rohit was injured during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, he cleared his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and will be assessed by the team management after the completion of his quarantine period. His isolation period will end after the second Test match.

The second Test match will be followed by New Year's Test in Sydney starting January 7 and the final Test of the series in Brisbane starting January 15.