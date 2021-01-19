President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for scripting a historic triumph in a Test series in Australia, saying the nation is proud of their achievement. India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1. "A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia! Congratulations to India's talented young cricket team for winning the hard-fought test series. The team showed exceptional skills and resilience. The nation is proud of their achievement," Kovind tweeted.

A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia!



Congratulations to India's talented young cricket team for winning the hard-fought test series. The team showed exceptional skills and resilience. The nation is proud of their achievement. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 19, 2021

More to follow...

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)