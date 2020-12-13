Chris Rogers, part of Australia A's coaching staff has said that there is indeed some pressure on opening batsman Joe Burns to score some runs. Burns has been under fire off late for not being able to score runs consistently. The opening batsman has just managed to score 61 runs from eight innings this season.

In the ongoing three-day practice game against India, Burns was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings while he could manage only one run in the second innings.

"There is some pressure on him, no doubt. He's not stupid. So he has to make the most of this opportunity, that's pretty important, and then it's up to the selectors," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rogers as saying.

Rogers also went on to encourage Burns to not hear what people are saying about him and asked him to rather focus on his batting.

"From my point of view, you can get to this point where you're just putting so much pressure on yourself. You think you're doing everything you can and it just doesn't seem to be going your way," said Rogers.

"You make one little mistake and all of a sudden you're back sitting in the pavilion. A lot of the time it's just about letting go, what will be will be and just go out and do your processes, do your routines and just try and stay in the moment and watch the ball as I know our Australian coach says," he added.

India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series, beginning December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. The first match will be contested under lights as it is a pink-ball affair.

On Saturday, Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne had also shown faith in Burns' ability, saying that he is sure that the opening batsman would come good in the second innings of the practice game against the Indians.

Commenting on Burns' form, Labuschagne had said: "I spoke to Joe couple of nights ago, he is doing alright, we have all been there where we just want to score runs, a few innings is not a judgment on player's ability, I have full faith in Joe and if he is selected, he will be good to go, he is a man for big moments, I just hope he gets some runs in the second innings of the ongoing practice match. He is a very good player."